Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sophie McKinna delighted to finish seventh in shot put final at European Athletics Championship

08 August, 2018 - 21:24
Britain's Sophie McKinna celebrates after an attempt in the women's shot put final at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

Britain's Sophie McKinna celebrates after an attempt in the women's shot put final at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

Sophie McKinna confirmed her status as the British number one as she finished as the top Briton in seventh place in the shot put at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin.

Britain's Sophie Mckinna makes an attempt in the women's shot put final at the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)Britain's Sophie Mckinna makes an attempt in the women's shot put final at the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

The 23-year-old Great Yarmouth & District AC star produced a throw of 17.69m in the sixth round to take seventh spot ahead of team-mate Amelia Strickler, who finished 10th with a throw of 17.15m.

In her first senior competition representing her country, the former Lynn Grove High School pupil was delighted with her performance.

“I knew all my throws were pretty close to my PB – that was probably one of the most consistent series of throws that I’ve had,” she said. “It puts me in a great position going forward and hopefully I will make more teams like this going forward.”

Poland’s Paulina Guba took the gold medal with a throw of 19.33m ahead of home favourite Christina Schwanitz (19.19m). Belarus’ Allona Dubitskaya was third with 18.81m.

Great Britain's Sophie McKinna competes in the Women's Shot Put Final during day two of the 2018 European Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium, Berlin. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 8, 2018. See PA story ATHLETICS European. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior permissionGreat Britain's Sophie McKinna competes in the Women's Shot Put Final during day two of the 2018 European Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium, Berlin. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday August 8, 2018. See PA story ATHLETICS European. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior permission

McKinna is determined to put in the hard work this winter in a bid to close the gap on her competitors.

“We will get straight back into winter training and I’ll hopefully get the hard work in and catch some of these girls up,” she added.

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video: Daniel Farke on Timm Klose’s future and links to Dijon striker

Timm Klose is in Daniel Farke's plans for Preston's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: ‘It is almost like physical pain’ - Daniel Farke plots Norwich City’s fightback

Daniel Farke and Alex Neil renew acquaintances at Carrow Road tonight Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: TEAM NEWS: Double fitness boost for Norwich City ahead of Preston clash

Todd Cantwell is back in the mix for Preston's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Watch: Our reporters discuss all the latest Canaries issues ahead of Preston clash

Norwich City and Onel Hernandez are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United when they take on Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City’s pink walls don’t bother Alex Neil – it’s all about the green grass

Alex Neil - will he be in the pink at Carrow Road? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy