Run Norwich 2018 organisers ready for hot weather ahead of race day

Run Norwich organisers are taking extra precautions in the event of hot race day temperatures on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to cool this week and it is forecast to be around 21-23 degrees celsius when the event takes place at the weekend.

That’s significantly cooler than conditions runners had to contend with in the 2016 edition when temperatures got as high as 26 degrees celsius.

Nevertheless, organisers are taking extra steps to ensure the hot weather doesn’t undermine the efforts of the 7,000 runners on the day.

These include:

– A new water station, available in the race village for runners pre-race.

– More water at water stations, with extra-staff allocated to man them. There will be four water stations on the route – one at the start, one at the finish, and two along the route at Carrow Road and Bishopsgate.

– More emergency supplies of water available at Cheer Zones from volunteers.

However, there are also several steps any runner or spectator can take in order to be ready for the race.

It’s worth starting your hydration on Friday, trying to sip water every 30 minutes. The clearer your urine, the more hydrated you are. Try to avoid too much caffeine or alcohol as both of these have a dehydrating effect.

Some runners may consider carrying additional water bottles with them during the race either by hand or with a race belt.

Organisers are encouraging all runners to consider their own safety at all times and that if they suffer any pain or discomfort whilst running, take it easy for a bit and stop and talk to a marshal if the problems persist.

It is perhaps also worth re-evaluating your race goals and starting at a slower pace. The Run Norwich route is a challenging one, particularly in hot weather, and there are other 10K races later in the year if you want to target a new personal best.

It is also worth wearing sun cream and loose fitting tech clothing that wicks away sweat and dries quickly.

Most importantly of all ensure your medical details are filled in on the back of your bib.

