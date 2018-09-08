Gallery

parkrun round-up: Blanket finish at Lowestoft sees Harris take honours

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 8th September 2018. Photo: Gary Walker Gary Walker

There was some excellent running this week as Mark Armstrong rounds up the latest events at Lowestoft, Gorleston, Swaffham, King’s Lynn and Thetford

Lowestoft

Ben Harris was the first runner home at a very well contested event at Lowestoft.

Only seven seconds separated the top three runners with Harris (Retford AC) the first through the finishers’ funnel in 17:22. Youngster Sam Stevens (Ipswich Harriers) was second in 17:27 with Nick Roper (Bungay Black Dog RC) third in 17:29.

Jane Davies was the first female in 20:45 with Tracy Prewer (Lowestoft Road Runners) second in 22:13. Zoe Chase (Waveney Valley AC) was third in 22:21.

Volunteers: Daren COULTER, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Karle HOWARD, John JERVIS, Robin JONES, Adrian KING, Jessica MILNER, Colin MULLEN, Gary PEMBROKE, Jayne RICHARDSON, Alan RICHARDSON

King’s Lynn

Fenland Running Club’s Ryan Jones set a new personal best of 17:29 as the first runner home at King’s Lynn where there was a bumper field of 339 runners.

Morgan Harrison (Three Counties RC) set a new PB of 17:43 in second place with Matthew Thrower also breaking the 18-minute barrier in third place with a time of 17:51.

Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was the first female in a time of 20:36 with Claudia Milburn (Fenland Running Club) second in 22:14. Hayley Hawes (Ryston Runners AC) was third in 22:17.

Volunteers: Gregg BAKER, Rebecca BAKER, Andrew BARRETT, Alan BEDWELL, Judith BERRY, Joanna CAIN, Salina CUMBRIDGE, Sarah FARRELL, Bethany HARPER, Tony HATTON-GORE, James HERON, Carole LOCKE, Sharmila NAIR, Ashish RASTOGI, Rebecca SHEPPARD, Elliott SOWDEN, Hilary SOWDEN, Sara TANSLEY, Catherine TIPLING, Gary WALKER, Thomas WELLINGS, Andy WILLIAMS, Charles WILSON

Thetford

Thetford AC’s Kevin Vaughan saw off the challenge of club-mate David Loomes by a second at Thetford.

Vaughan took the first token in 18:34 with Loomes a single second behind as he set a new personal best in the process. Charlie Read was third in 18:52.

Lowestoft parkrunners go through the finishers' funnel. Photo: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrunners go through the finishers' funnel. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Mikaela Gates was first female in 21:57 with Charlotte Smith (Thetford AC) just behind in 21:59. Stacey Owen (Thetford AC) was third in 22:44.

Volunteers: Tina BLOOMFIELD, Lesley BURROWS, Oli BYFORD, Westley BYFORD, Marilyn Dawn COLE, Mick COLLEDGE, Owen CROUCH, Linda CUSACK, Tim GUNTER, Natalie KING, Sarah MCMURTARY, Natasha MOLD, Alison MORTON, Sharon NASH, Paul SARGEANT, Sabine SCHAEFER, Shirley STANDLEY, Melanie STURMAN, Heidi TEIXEIRA, Graham WADE, Gloria WILLIAMS

Swaffham

It was a slightly quieter week at Swaffham this week but some amazing times were posted.

First finishers were Wayne Lathwell for the boys in a time of 17:34 whilst Tia-Lily Crane, in the 11-14 age group, was first lady (seventh overall) in a time of 19:45 smashing the female course record by 19 seconds and Tia’s overall PB for any parkrun.

Congratulations also go to Naomi Stanford for a new age graded record of 84.62 percent in a time of 25:28.

Volunteers: Graham SMITH, Keith RIX, Andrew WHITE, Hayley WRIGHT, Amberly WRIGHT, Kristy PINTO, Cicely WHITE, Carolyn WATTS, Joanna TOWNS, Sandra GONCALVES, Andrea A FLOYD, Preetti-Anne HILL, Julie IVE

Gorleston

Harry Allcock enjoyed his first taste of Gorleston Cliffs parkrun as the Bungay Black Dog member was the first runner home in 17:36.

Alex Griffiths (Dacorum & Tring AC) set a new personal best of 18:01 in second place with Warren Armstrong (Ryston Runners AC) third in 18:28.

Tia-Lily Crane set a new personal best at Swaffham parkrun. Photo: Graham Smith Tia-Lily Crane set a new personal best at Swaffham parkrun. Photo: Graham Smith

Emma Layton was first female in 20:36 with Tanya Cronin (Buckingham & Stowe RC) second in 21:29. Chrissi Head was third in 21:48.

Volunteers: Lisa ADAMS, Darren ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Jo ANVERALI, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, Anthony BLAKEMORE, Victoria COLLINS, Robert COPEMAN-LAMOUREUX, Annette COPEMAN-LAMOUREUX, Karen GEDGE, Chris HARBORD, Lee HARVEY, Phillip LAURIER, Tony LUDLAM, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Tom PULLINGER, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Leigh TAYLOR, Chuck WEIGAND, Stuart YOUNG

Swaffham parkrun on Saturday 8th September 2018. Photo: Graham Smith Swaffham parkrun on Saturday 8th September 2018. Photo: Graham Smith

There were some impressive finishing times at Swaffham last weekend. Photo: Graham Smith There were some impressive finishing times at Swaffham last weekend. Photo: Graham Smith

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th September 2018. Photo: Shirley Standley Thetford parkrun on Saturday 8th September 2018. Photo: Shirley Standley

