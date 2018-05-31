Gallery

parkrun round-up: Dean Bain sets new PB to lead home bumper Gorleston field

Gorleston Cliff's parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb Richard Knibb

Gorleston

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gorleston Cliff's parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliff's parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb

Gorleston had more than 400 runners tackle their event on Saturday and they were led home by Dean Bain (Waveney Valley AC) in 16:55 as first finisher as he set a new personal best.

Paul Goodwin (Harpenden Arrows Running Club) was second in 17:13 with Simon Wright (Norwich Road Runners) third in 17:37 (new PB).

Juliette Watkinson (Wymondham AC) was first female in 20:03 in her first run at Gorleston as Nicola Lambert-John (Coltishall Jaguars) set a new PB of 20:34 in second. Jo Walmsley (Wymondham AC) was third in 22:16.

Volunteers: Roger ANDREWS, Bob ARNELL, Rosemarie BALL, Michael BALL, Peter BANNATYNE, Emma DAWSON, Julie FLETCHER, Karen GEDGE, Chris HARBORD, Timothy HIRST, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Janine PETTINGILL, Tom PULLINGER, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Chuck WEIGAND, Jean WITHINGTON, Stuart YOUNG

Gorleston Cliff's parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliff's parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb

Lowestoft

Ipswich JAFFA runner Robert Chenery was the first through the finishers’ funnel at Lowestoft in an impressive time of 16:26 on Saturday at Lowestoft.

Rock Estate’s Lee Cook also dipped under the 17-minute barrier in 16:52 with Dominic Oliver (City of Norwich AC) third in 17:18.

Zoe Chase set a new personal best of 21:51 as first female whilst youngster Allyna Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was second in 22:07, setting a new PB in the process. Ann Harris was third in 22:14.

Gorleston Cliff's parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliff's parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb

Volunteers: Patricia CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, Stuart DEWELL, John FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Linda HUNT, Adrian KING, Peter LANG, Jessica MILNER, Christine MUTTITT, Sally OWEN, Gary PEMBROKE, Steven ROFFE

King’s Lynn

Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was the first runner home at King’s Lynn on Saturday in 16:42.

Youngster Angus Clark (Harling AC) was second in 17:43 with Jacob Kelman (Edinburgh University Hare & Hounds) third in 18:44.

Gorleston Cliff's parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb Gorleston Cliff's parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb

Melissa Neal (March AC) was first female in 20:03 with Elizabeth Clough (Three Counties RC) second in 21:04 (new PB). Lisa Pyatt (Renegade Runners) was third in 21:33.

Volunteers: Andrew BARRETT, Izzy BENNETT, John BOLDERSTONE, David John CHARMAN, Dave CUMBRIDGE, Debbie ELSEGOOD, Michael ENNIS, Hannah FISHER, Wendy FISHER, Jean Toni GOULT, James HORNIGOLD, Nick MACKAY, Bruce MCEWAN, Maximus MEADS, Michelle MEADS, Daniel MOORE, Andy MOYLE, Helen PROCTER, Tom RICHARDS, Amanda STEWARD, Catherine TIPLING, Gary WALKER, Trudy WALKER

Thetford

Adam Howlett enjoyed his first taste of the Thetford parkrun as he was first home in 17:17.

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Walker

Charlie Read set a new personal best in second place of 18:32 whilst Isaac Nugent was third in 18:45.

Mikaela Gates was first female as she set a new personal best of 22:43 with Lisa Symon second in 23:46. Agnes Fitzpatrick (King’s College London Athletics & XC Club) was third in 24:13 (new PB).

Volunteers: Lacie BAILEY, Gordon CHAPMAN, Mick COLLEDGE, Richard CREWE, Kirsty GORDON, Bethan HASSEY, Sean HASSEY, Tom HOLLAND, Emma JENNINGS, Laura LAWRENCE, Lucas MEASURES, Benedict MEASURES, Sharon NASH, Hugo NUGENT, Harrison PICKUP, David PICKUP, Louise RUTHERFORD, Melanie STURMAN, Eddie THEAKER, Anne THEAKER

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Walker

King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Walker King's Lynn parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Walker

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke Lowestoft parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Gary Pembroke

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Laura Lawrence Thetford parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Laura Lawrence

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Laura Lawrence Thetford parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Laura Lawrence

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Laura Lawrence Thetford parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Laura Lawrence

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Laura Lawrence Thetford parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Laura Lawrence

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Laura Lawrence Thetford parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Laura Lawrence

Thetford parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Laura Lawrence Thetford parkrun on Saturday 25th August 2018. Photo: Laura Lawrence