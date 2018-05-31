Gallery

parkrun round-up: Runners show their support for Sze-Ming at Catton event

Catton memorial parkrun for Sze-Ming on Saturday 4th August 2018. Photo: Paul Coulthread 2017 www.imag-ine.co.uk

Parkrunners out in force to honour popular Norwich Road Runner at Catton with Lowestoft, King’s Lynn, Thetford and Gorleston also featured in our round-up

Catton

More than 500 runners took to Catton on Saturday in celebration of the life of Sze-Ming Cheung.

Mr Cheung tragically died last month after being hit by a car whilst cycling on Reepham Road and his running club, Norwich Road Runners, were out in force at the weekend in his honour.

Stephen Balfe (City of Norwich AC) was the first runner home in 17:47 with Andrew Shreeve (London City Athletics Club) second in 17:50 - a new PB. Daniel Vencovsky was third in 18:09.

Mabel Beckett (CONAC) was first female in 18:27 with Tess Andrews second in 20:38. Alicia Lacey (Norwich Road Runners) was third in 20:52.

Volunteers: Lisa ALBOROUGH, Simon ALCOCK, Shelley AMES, Mandy BERESFORD, Claire BERRIDGE, Andy BRADSHAW, Simon BRANSBY, Alex CHARD, Brett CORNISH, Kelly CORNISH, Kyra CORNISH, Luke CORNISH, Paul COULTHREAD, David CROTCH, Rebecca DALE, Ian EDWARDS, Miranda ELLIS, Katie FENN, Jo FORD, Rachel GALE, Shauna GOOCH, Dan GOODWIN, Emma GREENHALL, Ally HADDEN, Elizabeth HALFORD, Steven HITCHAM, Richard HOLLINGS, Melanie HOWARTH, Stephen HOWARTH, Ruth HOYLE, Derek JARVIS, Jennie LEON, Joe MANTON, Alison MASTERSON, Noel MEEKS, Laura MORTON, Nicolette NEILE, Abigail OTTOLANGUI, David PARKER, Chris RICHARDSON, Emily RIVERS, Shirley ROSE, Mark SHARMAN, Kelly-Anne SNELLING, Lucy SPINKS, Wendy STEWART, Lauren WAGSTAFFE, Emma WAYMAN, Stephanie WENN, Darren WOODWARD

King’s Lynn

Matt Pyatt led the 250 runners home at King’s Lynn on Saturday.

The Renegade Runners member was first through the finishers’ funnel in 16:44 ahead of John Hopgood (Ryston Runners) in 17:15 - a new personal best. Matthew Thrower (Renegade Runners) was third in 18:07.

Lisa Pyatt (Renegade Runners) made it a double as first female in 21:27 with Jacky Walsingham (Ryston Runners AC) second in 22:20. Charlotte Barrett (Renegade Runners) was third in 22:39.

Volunteers: Kenny ADDIS, Shane BARKER, Amanda BARNES, Jon BENSTEAD, Judith BERRY, Erin BERRY, Martin BLACKBURN, David BRAMMER, Helen DRIVER, Debbie ELSEGOOD, Michael ENNIS, Hayley HAWES, James HERON, Sally KELLY, Carole LOCKE, Ian MILBURN, Claudia MILBURN, Jon PLUMB, Tom RICHARDS, Catherine TIPLING, Gary WALKER, Trudy WALKER, Pablo WALSINGHAM

Gorleston

Luke Minns (Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde AC) enjoyed his first taste of Gorleston parkrun as he was first home in 16:33.

Robert Chenery (Ipswich JAFFA RC) was second in 16:48 with Lawrence Edward Wade third in 17:48.

Colleen Mukuya was first female in 17:50 ahead of Emma Watt in 20:40, setting a new personal best in the process. Junior runner Allyna Mukuya was third in 21:00 (new PB).

Volunteers: Rachel ALLEN, Elizabeth ALLEN, Roger ANDREWS, Pat ARNELL, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, Anthony BLAKEMORE, John BONE, Lorna BOWLES, Tracey CAMPBELL, Karen GEDGE, Chris HARBORD, Timothy HIRST, Terry HUBBARD, Sue HURST, Wendy JOHNSTONE, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, James LUDLAM, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Leigh TAYLOR, Chuck WEIGAND, Brenda WILKINSON, Sarah WITHINGTON, Jean WITHINGTON

Lowestoft

Kieran McMorran (Bungay Black Dog RC) was the first runner home at Lowestoft in 16:54 at the weekend.

Sam Stevens (Ipswich Harriers) was second in 17:34 with Jeff Bird (Newbury AC) third in a new personal best of 17:59.

Emily Bowen (Buckingham & Stowe RC) was first female in 21:31 ahead of Zoe Chase in 22:31 (new PB). Tracy Prewer (Lowestoft Road Runners) was third in 22:51.

Volunteers: Jane COLLINS, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Stuart DEWELL, John FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Adrian KING, Stephanie MADDEN, Louise MCCURDY, Jessica MILNER, Tony MORLEY, Liam MULLEN, Harrison PAGE, Gary PEMBROKE, Susan PERRY, Trevor RAWSON, Jayne RICHARDSON, Alan RICHARDSON, Steven ROFFE

Thetford

Angus Clark (Harling AC) set a new PB of 17:50 on his way to winning at Thetford on Saturday.

Ian Henderson was second in 19:24 with Gavin Siriwardena third in 20:02.

Heidi Teixera was first female in 22:18 with Natalie King second in 23:38. Melissa O’Hare (Trent Park Running Club) was third in 23:44.

Volunteers: Karen AXFORD, Colin CHAMBERLAIN, Jennie CHAMBERLAIN, Mick COLLEDGE, Malcolm DUNCAN, Tony FRIEND, Nicola GODDARD, Tim GUNTER, Natalie KING, David LOOMES, Giles MACROW, Jeanette MCLOUGHLIN, Gill MUNDAY, John MUNDAY, Sharon NASH, Terry PATRICK, David PICKUP, Joanna SHAD, Andrew SMITH, Shirley STANDLEY, Melanie STURMAN, Allan TALBOT, Richard TAYLOR, Eddie THEAKER, Trish WILLIAMS, Hugh WORSNOP

