parkrun round-up: Bungay Black Dog member Nick Roper sets new personal best at Lowestoft

Gorleston Cliff's parkrun on Saturday 21st July 2018. Photo: Richard Knibb Richard Knibb

Bungay Black Dog member celebrates new personal best at Lowestoft as Mark Armstrong rounds-up the local parkrun scene

Lowestoft

Bungay Black Dog RC member Nick Roper netted a new personal best on his way to leading the field of 379 runners home at Lowestoft.

Roper was first home in 17:24, improving on his previous PB by seven seconds, with junior runner Sam Stevens (Ipswich Harriers) second in 17:54 and Niall Simmonds third in 18:52 - a new PB.

Colleen Mukuya (Great Yarmouth & District AC) was first female, with a buggy, in 19:04 with Milly Presland (Colchester Harriers AC) second in 19:43. Vicky Presland (Great Bentley RC) was third in 21:10.

Andrew Anthony celebrated his 150th event in 28:53 whilst Michael Scrivener notched up his 50th in 24:26.

Volunteers: Alex BATHO, Keri CLEMENTS, Patrica CRITCHLOW, Lynette CULVERWELL, John FAWCETT, Rob FAWCETT, Janet HITCHAM, Adrian KING, Nikki MACDONALD, Jessica MILNER, Colin MULLEN, Steven ROFFE, Alan WALKER

King’s Lynn

Matt Pyatt (Renegade Runners) led a bumper field of runners home at King’s Lynn.

Pyatt was first home among the 386 runners in a time of 16:49 ahead of Martin Jennings (Fenland Running Club) in 17:23. Malcolm Tuff (Ryston Runners AC) was third in 17:48.

Kani Hinshelwood was first female in 20:29 during her first King’s Lynn event with Debbie Schwarz (West Norfolk AC) second in 20:53. Sally Lynn Hurst (Renegade Runners) was third in 21:06 in what was her 100th event.

Terence Gamble (Renegade Runners) clocked up his 200th event in 28:53 with Nigel Richards notching his 100th in 23:14. Ian Smith (26:25) and Eve Naughton (42:14) enjoyed their 50th parkruns.

Volunteers: Margaret COATES, Keith DOUGHTY, Debbie ELSEGOOD, Michael ENNIS, Tracy FARR, Wendy FISHER, Hannah FISHER, Luke FOSTER, Steve FRANKLIN, Jessica FRANKLIN, Sutton FRANKLIN, Andrew GREEN, Jane GREENWOOD, Maire IRLAM, Ian MILBURN, Tom RICHARDS, Catherine TIPLING, Gary WALKER, Trudy WALKER

Gorleston

Daniel Middleton (Norwich Road Runners) was over a minute ahead of the 335-strong field at Gorleston.

Middleton was first home in 17:37 with Matthew Sutton (Lowestoft Road Runners) second in 18:47. Marc Evans (Great Yarmouth Road Runners) was third in 19:13.

Emma Watt was first female in 20:57 in her first Gorleston event with Anna Kirkham (Norwich Road Runners) second in 21:23. Penny Studley was third in 22:34.

Jacquie Wood celebrated her 50th event by running a PB of 28:07 whilst Chrissie Hewitt reached the same landmark in 28:33.

Volunteers: Darren ADAMS, Roger ANDREWS, Pat ARNELL, Bob ARNELL, Peter BANNATYNE, Lorna BOWLES, Caroline CECIL, Stephanie DEEKS, Karen GEDGE, Chris HARBORD, Timothy HIRST, Richard KNIBB, Phillip LAURIER, Gary NEWMAN, Nick OVERY, Michael PAINE, Trevor RAWSON, Larli SMITH, Albert William James SPONG, Carole SPONG, Neil THOMAS, Chuck WEIGAND, Brenda WILKINSON, Jean WITHINGTON

Thetford

Russ Coleman enjoyed his first visit to Thetford parkrun as he was the first runner home in 18:17 on Saturday.

Russell Sharp (Great Bentley RC) was second in 18:26 with Ben Churchman (Diss & District AC) third in 19:12.

Sabine Schaefer (Thetford AC) was first female in 21:07 with Charlotte Smith (Thetford AC) second in 21:56. Heidi Teixera was third in 22:18.

Ben Moss celebrated his 50th parkrun in 28:22.

Volunteers: Karen AXFORD, Maureen BELLOTTI, Mark BURROWS, Lesley BURROWS, Becky CUZNER, Clare DUNCAN, Sarah DUNSDON, Stuart FARMER, Emma JENNINGS, Katherine JONES, Lucas MEASURES, Benedict MEASURES, Emma NICHOLSON, Molly NICHOLSON, Vasanti PATEL, Jane SMITH, Robert WHITTAKER

