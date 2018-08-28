Search

Wymondham 52 West Norfolk 19: Promising start for the Red and Blacks

PUBLISHED: 08:51 10 September 2018

Matt Hodgson is surrounded by Diss opponents at Mackenders Picture: HYWEL JONES

Matt Hodgson is surrounded by Diss opponents at Mackenders Picture: HYWEL JONES

Chasing Rainbows

Wymondham kicked of their season with over a half century of points.

Comment

As both teams had made many changes from the previous season, no one could predict the outcome, but it was the home side who quickly took control.

The game started well for the Red and Blacks with a try within seven minutes from Welshman Jamie Hunter.

As Wymondham piled on the pressure from running forwards, flanker Ethan Holmwood made a break to score a clean try under the posts, duly converted by youngster Charlie Delaney.

As Wymondham found their footing Holmwood took it upon himself to score a further two tries, both of which were converted by Delaney.

In the 29th minute, and knowing they had the bonus point, Wymondham could now work with ease to put more points on the board, Delaney darting through and converting his own try.

Again the forwards piled on the pressure against strong willed opponents and Josh Wright made an aggressive charge through the defensive to offload to Holmwood, who could then pop quick ball to new recruit prop Luke Beales. He managed a one handed pass to Hunter for a score in the corner which was converted by Delaney.

The second half got off to a fast start with a neat converted try from the quick stepping Delaney.

The final try for Wymondham came from home grown winger Alex Wigney in the corner, which went unconverted.

The Red and Blacks then made personnel changes and West Norfolk scored tries in the 63rd, 70th and 73rd minutes, two of which were converted, to reduce the arrears.

Newly promoted Fakenham opened their campaign with a 30-22 home win over fellow new boys Ipswich YM while Crusaders were edged out 24-21 at Thurston.

In Eastern Counties 1N Lowestoft & Yarmouth saw off visitors Norwich II 36-26 while Beccles beat Wymondham II 25-19 and North Walsham seconds got the better of their Diss counterparts 36-5. The Raiders scorers were Harrison Stiles, Rob King, Eroni Tuimoala, George Masdin and Will Minchin (2), who kicked three conversions.

Topic Tags:

