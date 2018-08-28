Wroxham hit the goal trail to see off Thetford Town

Simon Lappin, pictured during his time with King's Lynn Town, was on target for Wroxham against Thetford Town Picture: Archant ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Wroxham maintained their encouraging start to the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division season when they beat Thetford Town 4-0 at Trafford Park last night.

The Yachtsmen scored twice in each half to make it 10 points from five games and stay in touch with the early pacesetters.

Jordan Bond opened the scoring for the hosts and they stretched their lead just before the break when former Norwich City defender Simon Lappin fired home from long range.

Chris Skipper quickly made it 3-0 in the second half although it was by no means one-way traffic, with Andrew Wood missing from the penalty spot and home keeper Connor Milligan being called upon to make a number of fine saves.

Wroxham were good value for their lead however and Cruse Nyadzayo had the final say to make it four.

Kirkley and Pakefield took the derby honours in their game with Gorleston at Walmer Road after edging home 2-1.

The Royals made a superb start and were two up inside seven minutes through Kaiden Goldspink and Kyle Haylock.

The visitors were fortunate to be just 2-0 down at the break after a poor first half display but they came out a different side after the break and got themselves back into the game on 52 minutes when Peter Lambert headed home from a corner.

That was as good as it got for the Greens however, with Luke Goreham later seeing red hard for raising his arms.

Wisbech Town’s FA Cup preliminary round replay against Northampton Sileby Rangers at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium ended in a goalless draw, with the Fenmen going through on penalties.

The hosts suffered an early blow when Beckham Kennelly was stretchered off and the match became a tight affair, with few clear-cut chances at either end. Wisbech had a glorious chance to book their place in the first qualifying round when they were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute, but Sileby keeper Snow made a superb save to keep the scores level.

The game went into extra-time and with no break in the deadlock it was decided by penalties, with Wisbech prevailing 5-3.

They now travel to Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday.