Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wroxham hit the goal trail to see off Thetford Town

PUBLISHED: 09:04 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:04 05 September 2018

Simon Lappin, pictured during his time with King's Lynn Town, was on target for Wroxham against Thetford Town Picture: Archant

Simon Lappin, pictured during his time with King's Lynn Town, was on target for Wroxham against Thetford Town Picture: Archant

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Wroxham maintained their encouraging start to the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division season when they beat Thetford Town 4-0 at Trafford Park last night.

Comment

Wroxham maintained their encouraging start to the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division season when they beat Thetford Town 4-0 at Trafford Park last night.

The Yachtsmen scored twice in each half to make it 10 points from five games and stay in touch with the early pacesetters.

Jordan Bond opened the scoring for the hosts and they stretched their lead just before the break when former Norwich City defender Simon Lappin fired home from long range.

Chris Skipper quickly made it 3-0 in the second half although it was by no means one-way traffic, with Andrew Wood missing from the penalty spot and home keeper Connor Milligan being called upon to make a number of fine saves.

Wroxham were good value for their lead however and Cruse Nyadzayo had the final say to make it four.

Kirkley and Pakefield took the derby honours in their game with Gorleston at Walmer Road after edging home 2-1.

The Royals made a superb start and were two up inside seven minutes through Kaiden Goldspink and Kyle Haylock.

The visitors were fortunate to be just 2-0 down at the break after a poor first half display but they came out a different side after the break and got themselves back into the game on 52 minutes when Peter Lambert headed home from a corner.

That was as good as it got for the Greens however, with Luke Goreham later seeing red hard for raising his arms.

Wisbech Town’s FA Cup preliminary round replay against Northampton Sileby Rangers at the Elgoods Fenland Stadium ended in a goalless draw, with the Fenmen going through on penalties.

The hosts suffered an early blow when Beckham Kennelly was stretchered off and the match became a tight affair, with few clear-cut chances at either end. Wisbech had a glorious chance to book their place in the first qualifying round when they were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute, but Sileby keeper Snow made a superb save to keep the scores level.

The game went into extra-time and with no break in the deadlock it was decided by penalties, with Wisbech prevailing 5-3.

They now travel to Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Opinion: It’s Oliveira’s job to show Farke he can be reintegrated at City

Nelson Oliveira has not played for Norwich City since the final game of last season, a 5-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘The whole Norwich family was beautiful to me’ – It’s home, sweet home for City’s German midfielder

Moritz Leitner (10) strides out at Bramall Lane - a tough Championship task, but the likes of which the Norwich City midfielder would not change for the world. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gallery: Darren Eadie is the latest in a long line of former Canaries to play non league football

Darren Eadie in action for Sherinham in their win over Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert Walkley

Boothroyd hoping for Carrow Road backing as ‘exceptional’ Maddison returns to Norwich

England U21 head coach Aidy Boothroyd was in Russia as part of the senior squad's back-room team during the World Cup Picture: Nick Potts/PA

‘I don’t think he is ready for the senior team, yet’ – Maddison must wait for England call-up

Former Norwich City star James Maddison is set to be in England U21 action at Carrow Road on Thursday night Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy