Thurlow Nunn round-up: ‘Unacceptable’ display from Great Yarmouth but Kirkley & Pakefield run riot

PUBLISHED: 12:14 09 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:14 09 September 2018

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 5-0 win over Thetford Town. Picture: Bryan Grint

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 5-0 win over Thetford Town. Picture: Bryan Grint

Archant

Great Yarmouth Town joint boss Adam Mason apologised for his side’s performance after the Bloaters went down to a 3-0 defeat at home to Ely City in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.

Comment
Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 5-0 win over Thetford Town. Picture: Bryan Grint

Yarmouth’s difficult start to the season continued and following their 3-0 humbling at The Wellesley Mason said sorry to supporters on Twitter for their display.

“On behalf of myself, Sinney (Martyn Sinclair) and the players, I’d like to apologise for today’s performance to all those that support the club. Absolutely unacceptable,” said Mason after Sam Reed’s double and a Tom Thulborn strike gave the visitors all three points.

Kirkley & Pakefield moved up to second in the table after an impressive 5-0 win over Thetford Town at Walmer Road. Liam Harvey-Cooper’s double and a Kaiden Goldspink effort put the Royals in charge at the break and further goals from Miguel Lopez and Will saw the home side run riot.

Wroxham’s four-match winning streak came to a halt as they went down to a 3-0 defeat at Hadleigh United.

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 5-0 win over Thetford Town. Picture: Bryan Grint

Gorleston ran league leaders Stowmarket close before eventually succumbing to a 4-3 defeat at Greens Meadow.

Stowmarket took the lead in the 16th minute but a fine finish by Nelson Carinhas got Gorleston back on level terms. Ollie Canfer made it 2-1 shortly after half-time and a hotly disputed Josh Mayhew penalty made it 3-1. Jackson Ramm was then given his marching orders before Canfer made it 4-1. Joel Watts and Ross Gilfedder made it interesting but the Greens couldn’t rally enough for a point.

Liam Jackson’s double helped Norwich United to a 2-1 win over Framlingham Town.

In the First Division Norwich CBS took the bragging rights against Ipswich Wanderers. CBS started the brighter of the teams but on a bumpy and small pitch found it hard to get their normal passing game going.

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's 5-0 win over Thetford Town. Picture: Bryan Grint

Jordan King had the ball in the net but it was ruled offside to the disbelief of the away supporters and bench.

Ipswich were camped inside their own half for most of the second half but CBS struggled to find the net, and were down to 10 men when James Page received his second yellow.

On 85 minutes Stephen Drake wriggled his way into the box to get a shot off only for the keeper to save but the ball landed at the feet of man of the match Daniel Barraclough to slot home from six yards.

Mulbarton Wanderers eased to a 2-0 win over Debenham LC courtesy of a Ben Thompson double whilst Harleston enjoyed an impressive 4-1 win over March Town. Connor Delaney, Scott Roberts, Kyle Baker and Nathan Stone got the goals.

Swaffham cruised to a 4-0 win at home to Haverhill Borough thanks to goals from Kyle Plumb (2), Joe Jackson and Alex Vincent.

Diss went down to a 3-1 loss at Lakenheath - Ashley Rankin got the Tangerines’ goal.

