Wisbech 10 Thetford 20: Martin stars as campaign gets under way with away win

Thetford got their new league season off to a good start with a win at Wisbech.

From the start it was end-to-end rugby played at a high tempo.

A penalty was awarded to the visitors and Will Martin comfortably slotted over for the first points.

However home pressure told and the eager defence was caught offside, allowing Wisbech drew level.

The next score was a piece of rugby magic. A quick tap penalty from Martin broke the defence and he popped the ball to Zak Pizzey before looping round him and diving acrobatically to touch down at the base of the corner flag.

Martin slotted the conversion to make it 3-10 at the break.

Early in the second half the ball was fumbled and Martin seized the opportunity to glide in for an easy try to put Thetford in control

The final score for visitors came again from the boot of Martin before Wisbech scored a consolation try.

Man-of-the-match was Mitch Steven.