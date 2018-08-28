Norfolk and Swardeston all-rounder Taylor to leave Essex

Callum Taylor's long association with Essex is coming to an end Picture: Su Anderson

Norfolk youngster Callum Taylor is leaving Essex CCC.

The 21-year-old has mainly featured in second XI games this season and Essex have now confirmed he will leave when his contract expires this year.

Taylor was a regular for the England U19s but hasn’t been able to make the breakthrough at first team level yet. The former Cromer High School pupil became Norfolk’s youngest ever century maker in 2013 when he scored 127 against Staffordshire aged just 16.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath said: “Callum has been a pleasure to coach and has been an important squad player for Essex over the past few years. We’d like to thank him for hard work and attitude and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Taylor made his Essex debut in a NatWest T20 Blast match against Hampshire in May 2015, before making his first-class debut three days later against Glamorgan. He has been back in Norfolk playing for Swardeston this season.