Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk and Swardeston all-rounder Taylor to leave Essex

PUBLISHED: 14:55 07 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:55 07 September 2018

Callum Taylor's long association with Essex is coming to an end Picture: Su Anderson

Callum Taylor's long association with Essex is coming to an end Picture: Su Anderson

Norfolk youngster Callum Taylor is leaving Essex CCC.

Comment

The 21-year-old has mainly featured in second XI games this season and Essex have now confirmed he will leave when his contract expires this year.

Taylor was a regular for the England U19s but hasn’t been able to make the breakthrough at first team level yet. The former Cromer High School pupil became Norfolk’s youngest ever century maker in 2013 when he scored 127 against Staffordshire aged just 16.

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath said: “Callum has been a pleasure to coach and has been an important squad player for Essex over the past few years. We’d like to thank him for hard work and attitude and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Taylor made his Essex debut in a NatWest T20 Blast match against Hampshire in May 2015, before making his first-class debut three days later against Glamorgan. He has been back in Norfolk playing for Swardeston this season.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Michael Bailey: Why Russell Martin has no regrets over his Norwich City exit

Russell Martin during what proved to be his last appearance for Norwich City against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

James Maddison blown away by Carrow Road reception

James Maddison enjoyed his return to Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Gallery: England U21s 0 Netherlands U21s 0: James Maddison helps Young Lions edge a step closer European Championship finals on Carrow Road return

James Maddison - back at Carrow Road, in the colours of England Under-21s Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Long, hard season ahead for Norwich City

Gwion Edwards' deflected strike put Norwich City on the back foot at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Northern Ireland boss thinks Canaries prospect Lewis is a star in the making

Jamal Lewis is making big strides for club and country Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy