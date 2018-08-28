Swardeston gearing themselves up for an exciting weekend

Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League cricket action between Swardeston and Horsford. (Horsford batting) Callum Taylor bowling for Swardeston. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

It promises to be an exciting weekend for Swardeston, with a league and cup double in their sights.

Joe Gatting’s side will be bidding to win the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League on Saturday as their head to head battle with Sudbury reaches its climax.

And the following day they will be turning their attention to trying to secure national glory in the finals of the Vitality Club Twenty20 competition, which are being staged at the County Ground in Derby.

Swardeston go into the final day of a thrilling EAPL season with the destination of the title out of their hands, standing as they do a point behind the leaders and defending champions.

If Sudbury beat relegation threatened Norwich at Friars Street they will be crowned champions no matter what happens at the Common, where Swardeston will be playing Horsford.

But if the long-time leaders slip up then Gatting’s men will be in a position to overtake them, while it could become really interesting if the weather intervenes and it comes down to bonus points.

The forecast suggests that won’t be the case, so it’s likely Swardeston will have to rely on a fired-up Norwich getting a result in Suffolk if they are to pick up another title, having won it five times on the trot between 2012 and 2016.

They also have history in the national Twenty20 competition, having won it in 2010 and 2016. An impressive run to the national finals has set up the chance of a hat-trick, with Nantwich, Roffey and Hanging Heaton standing in their way at Derby on Sunday.

Swardeston face Cheshire County League leaders Nantwich in the first semi-final, with Roffey from West Sussex and Hanging Heaton from West Yorkshire then going head to head before the final later in the afternoon.

It also promises to be an exciting final day in the Cambs and Hunts Premier League, with three sides still in with a chance of joining Fakenham, Two Counties League champions Worlington and the EAPL’s bottom side in the play-offs. It’s between Sawston and Barbraham (449 points), Saffron Walden (446) and Eaton Socon (437) going into the final weekend, with leaders Foxton having decided against moving up.