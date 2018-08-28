Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Swardeston need to keep in winning to stand chance of winning EAPL title

PUBLISHED: 11:18 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:18 30 August 2018

Joe Gatting (right) and Stephen Gray are both likely to be key men for Swardeston at the weekend Picture: Tim Ferley

Joe Gatting (right) and Stephen Gray are both likely to be key men for Swardeston at the weekend Picture: Tim Ferley

Archant

Swardeston know they will need to keep up their good work if they are to catch long-time East Anglian Premier League leaders Sudbury.

Comment

Joe Gatting’s side got themselves right back into the title picture at Friars Street last weekend when they beat the defending champions by 57 runs to close the gap at the top to just 21 points.

But with just three rounds of matches to be played there is absolutely no room for error for the challengers, who need to extend their winning run from five to eight to stand a realistic chance of being crowned champions.

Swardeston play host to Great Witchingham on Saturday and then travel to Halvergate to take on Vauxhall Mallards before concluding their campaign at home to Horsford on September 15.

Sudbury have a tricky looking fixture at third-placed Mildenhall at the weekend but then have the advantage of playing their final two matches at home, against first Cambridge Granta and then relegation threatened Norwich.

With their current lead Sudbury won’t be overhauled this weekend unless they have a complete disaster at Wamil Way but should they lose and Swardeston win the pressure really would be on and it would set up an thrilling end to the season.

At the other end of the table Norwich take on Burwell and Exning at Postwick looking up at rest of the league after losing at Copdock last weekend while Bury St Edmunds were recording a fourth straight win against Horsford.

Having looked safe not so long ago, an out-of-from Norwich side are now 12 points behind their Suffolk rivals, who will be expecting to beat visitors Copdock on Saturday.

Ashley Watson’s side desperately need a win themselves to keep hopes of avoiding finishing bottom alive - although even if the worst did happen they would still have the play-offs to fall back on.

In a new move this season the side that finishes bottom in the EAPL will be involved in a four-way battle for a place in the league in 2019 with representatives from the Norfolk Alliance, the Cambs and Hunts Premier League and the Two Counties League. Alliance champions Fakenham will visit the EAPL side in the semi-finals.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Video: Norwich City will play Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the League Cup

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke gives City's travelling fans the thumbs up at Cardiff in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tickets and live stream information ahead of Sunday’s East Anglian derby between Ipswich Town and Norwich City

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has some big calls to make ahead of derby day

The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Carabao Cup match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/08/2018

Opinion: Melissa Rudd: There are still doubts over whether Farke’s tactics can be successful in the Championship

Daniel Farke's patient approach has frustrated some Norwich City fans. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: What does transfer deadline day hold for Norwich City?

Russell Martin is not featuring at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy