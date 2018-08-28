How former Norwich City star Darren Eadie ended up playing for Sheringham

Darren Eadie in action for Sheringham in their win over Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert Walkley Archant

Sheringham boss Chris Wigger used a family connection to add a new player to his squad at the weekend - former Norwich City star Darren Eadie!

Now 43, Eadie was named on the bench for the Shannocks’ Anglian Combination Premier Division clash at Wroxham Reserves, and played an important role as the visitors came away with a 1-0 win.

The connection between the two men goes back a long way, and it’s not just down to the fact that Wigger also started his career with the Canaries and played a few Reserve games with the flying winger.

Much more importantly than that the two men ended up as brother-in-laws - with the Sheringham boss marrying Nikki and the Norwich legend tieing the knot with her sister Kelly - so there have been plenty of opportunities to talk football over the years.

“We were chatting about the team, as we do, and I mentioned to Darren that I was without a few players for the match at Wroxham and asked if he fancied a game,” said Wigger.

“He obviously picked up a serious injury when he was a professional but he can still easily play at our level and he was only too happy to help out - that’s the sort of guy he is.

“I named him as a substitute and I brought him on with about 25 minutes to go when our striker Tim Cary picked up an injury, with us leading 1-0.

“Darren played on the left, needless to say, and used his quality to help us see out the game.

“You could see what it meant to the lads to have someone of his calibre alongside them on the pitch and Darren, being the gentleman he is, fitted in really well.

“As someone who is taking all his coaching badges he also helped me out on the touchline before he came on. It was just great to have him involved.”

As for what the future holds, Wigger added: “Darren really enjoyed getting his boots on again and hopefully it won’t be a one-off. He has other commitments but has told me he would be more than happy to play again if he was available.”

Danny Rogers scored the winner for Sheringham who now turn their attention to the first round of the Mummery Cup on Saturday. Last season’s beaten finalists kick of this season’s campaogn with a home match against Acle United (2pm).

Aylsham made it three wins out of four in Division One when they triumphed 2-1 at Attleborough Town, with the goals coming from Kieran Belton and Phil Read.

Stalham Town drew 1-1 at Thetford Rovers (Tom Crabb) while North Walsham were in action against Hidnringham on Tuesday evening. Having lost their opening four games

Cromer Town bounced back from defeats in their opening two fixtures in Division Two by drawing 1-1 at Hingham Athletic, with Jack Crane on target. The Crabs welcome South Walsham to Cabbell park in Cyril Ballyn Cup on Saturday.

