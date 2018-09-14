Norwich welcome London 2NE newcomers Southwold to Beeston Hyrne

Holt's man-of-the-match Ollie Woodrow in full flight during last Saturday's 45-3 win over Woodbridge Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD

ANDY MICKLETHWAITE Friday, September 14, 2018

8:14 AM

Both sides started the campaign in impressive fashion, with Norwich winning 29-12 at Harlow and Southwold putting 51 points past visitors Stowmarket.

Four key members of the squad are still missing through injury while Robbie Bridgstock has work commitments and Lawrence Austin, Nick Austin and Mike Lawton are unavailable.

Ryan Bigland returns to the squad along with Jonny Payne while the absentee situation has drawn former first team captain Jonny Wheater up from his new position as captain of the Lions after just one game, to plug the gap left by Nick Austin. Vivek Valmiki returns to the squad as front row replacement and former Colts winger Patryck Golebiowski makes his debut on the bench.

Director of Rugby David Everitt said: “It was a very pleasing performance at Harlow and gives us the opportunity to show the same level of performance against a Southwold side who also had an excellent win last week. They will be full of confidence in their first away game in this league.

“In the first half at Harlow it was pleasing to see that the structure that head coach Lee Parry had introduced was being adhered to and the points came rolling in. Unfortunately the second half was not as pleasing and the team lacked the patience and precision that they had shown in the first half. The defence throughout was excellent but we must learn that patience and precision will bring the performance that we are looking for.”

In London Three Eastern Counties Holt travel to Wisbech boosted by a comfortable victory over Woodbridge in their opening game. Last season Holt won the corresponding fixture 20-8 in a very competitive game and are expecting the Cambridgeshire side to be a stern test.

There’s a derby match at Little Melton, with Crusaders aiming to bounce back from a narrow opening day defeat at Thurston against a Wymondham side who beat West Norfolk 52-19.

Elsewhere West Norfolk host Ely and Thetford are at home to Thurston.