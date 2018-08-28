Pace bowler Olly Stone take 11 wickets in a match for Warwickshire

Olly Stone sends down a bouncer during a rare appearance for Norfolk Picture: Tim Ferley Archant

Norfolk’s Olly Stone recorded his first double figure haul in the County Championship during Warwickshire’s drawn match with Durham at Edgbaston.

The 24-year-old paceman finished with hugely impressive statistics of 11-96 as his side narrowly missed out on a dramatic win.

Warwickshire were all out for 199 in their second innings, giving Durham 41 overs to get 218 to win.

Stone then added 4-37 to his first innings 7-59 to help reduce the visitors to 102-8 before the ninth-wicket pair of Stuart Poynter and Matt Salisbury survived the final six overs.

Warwickshire’s lead over Kent at the top is down to seven points after Kent and third-placed Sussex both won in this round of Championship fixtures. The Bears are due to face those sides in their final two matches, following an away game at Leicestershire which starts on Monday.

Stone has been featuring as a batsman for club side Vauxhall Mallards this season when given permission by his county.