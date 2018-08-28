Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Figures are all adding up for Old Catton star Barry

PUBLISHED: 07:44 07 September 2018

catton team back l-r max burgess , raj kumar, matt ambrose, hamish duncan, ryan turner, simon redding, front l-r ryan saddler, archie duncan, deane anderton, karl peebles, henry duncan

catton team back l-r max burgess , raj kumar, matt ambrose, hamish duncan, ryan turner, simon redding, front l-r ryan saddler, archie duncan, deane anderton, karl peebles, henry duncan

It has been a spell of milestones for Old Catton veteran Barry Clemitson.

Comment

The 54-year-old all-rounder recently played his 1,000th match for the club and also featured prominently in a game marking their 150th anniversary.

Barry recorded impressive figures of 3-13 for a Norfolk Select team as Old Catton won the game by 39 runs, with Deane Anderton (68) and Tony Reedman (39) among the runs.

The club got off the ground in 1868 with a game at Catton Hall against Norwich School and played there until 1967, when they moved to Recreation Ground in School Lane. The club runs three Saturday teams, and also plays on Sundays and runs junior cricket teams.

Barry, who first represented the club in 1980, played his 1,000th game in a Sunday League fixture against Hethersett and Tas Valley. He still has the opportunity to add a few more games to his tally before the end of the season, with a fixture coming up against an Eaton side likely to feature John Chilvers, who is closer to the 2,000 landmark.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

James Maddison blown away by Carrow Road reception

James Maddison enjoyed his return to Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Michael Bailey: Why Russell Martin has no regrets over his Norwich City exit

Russell Martin during what proved to be his last appearance for Norwich City against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Long, hard season ahead for Norwich City

Gwion Edwards' deflected strike put Norwich City on the back foot at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Gallery: England U21s 0 Netherlands U21s 0: James Maddison helps Young Lions edge a step closer European Championship finals on Carrow Road return

James Maddison - back at Carrow Road, in the colours of England Under-21s Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Melissa Rudd: One Norwich City era ends - as Leitner ensure another continues

Moritz Leitner gets a thank you from Daniel Farke after preserving City's long unbeaten run against Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy