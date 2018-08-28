Figures are all adding up for Old Catton star Barry

catton team back l-r max burgess , raj kumar, matt ambrose, hamish duncan, ryan turner, simon redding, front l-r ryan saddler, archie duncan, deane anderton, karl peebles, henry duncan

It has been a spell of milestones for Old Catton veteran Barry Clemitson.

The 54-year-old all-rounder recently played his 1,000th match for the club and also featured prominently in a game marking their 150th anniversary.

Barry recorded impressive figures of 3-13 for a Norfolk Select team as Old Catton won the game by 39 runs, with Deane Anderton (68) and Tony Reedman (39) among the runs.

The club got off the ground in 1868 with a game at Catton Hall against Norwich School and played there until 1967, when they moved to Recreation Ground in School Lane. The club runs three Saturday teams, and also plays on Sundays and runs junior cricket teams.

Barry, who first represented the club in 1980, played his 1,000th game in a Sunday League fixture against Hethersett and Tas Valley. He still has the opportunity to add a few more games to his tally before the end of the season, with a fixture coming up against an Eaton side likely to feature John Chilvers, who is closer to the 2,000 landmark.