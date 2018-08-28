Hewett Old Boys share the spoils with rivals Schoolhouse in thriller

Action from Farmhouse against Poringland in the Norwich Sunday League. Picture: Norwich Sunday League Archant

Week two of the Norwich & District Sunday League got underway this weekend on what was a warm but blustery Sunday morning.

In the Premier Division, Hewett Old Boys paid a “visit” to the ground they share with Schoolhouse and described their 2-2 draw as a cracking game. Craig Bussens and Seumas Bobby were on target for Old Boys who also missed a penalty.

At Eaton Park Farmhouse entertained a Poringland Wanderers side looking to build on their point against Acle Rangers last week and it was the visitors who took an early lead when Dec Howell-Smith scored from the edge of the area. The same player added a second not long after but Farmhouse reduced the arrears when Rob Warminger put a great free kick into the top corner. The visitors restored their two-goal advantage when another free kick from Kieran Leggett found the net courtesy of a slight deflection that left the home keeper with no chance. With a strong breeze playing its part in the game, Warminger added his second of the game with a well struck penalty, which was controversially awarded and Wanderers held on to take all three points.

Phoenix FC began life in the top division with a 4-1 win over Sprowston Wanderers and there were three points too for Brooke as they won their first game 2-1 at home to Horsford FC. Trimingham Pilgrims travelled to The Middle Green and were rewarded with a 3-1 victory.

Aslacton have made a cracking start in Division One as they followed up last week’s victory by putting 10 (Womack 4, R. Mortimer 2, Lake 2, D. Mortimer, Campion) passed Windmill Wanderers. There was a hat-trick for Liam Moriaty as Woolpack were 5-1 winners at home to Barracks, whilst Mischief scored eight (Oliver Johnson 3, Tibor Megyesi 2, David Kiss, Theo Chamberlin) in their first game as they beat Vale Longo. Mad Moose Ath and Brooke Res took a point apiece as they drew 3-3 and it was the same story at Norman Wanderers as they drew with Marlborough FC.

MC Rovers lead the way in Division 2 after a 5-2 home win over East Tuddenham and Hempnall have also made a perfect start, Billy Kenny grabbing a treble and James Ellis also on target in beating Acle Rangers Res 4-1. Bungay Town’s first game saw them put six past Newsman Celtic and Silver Fox hit four without reply against Dynamo. AFC Norwich won by the odd goal of five (James Wheeler 2, Luke Perry) at FC Viking, whilst Hethersett Ath Res kicked off their season by beating Norman Wanderers A 2-1.

In Division Three a single Xavier Huckle goal was enough to give Watton United victory in a good game at Easton.

Aylsham and Rackheath Rangers both scored eight as they beat FC Viking Res and Ashill FC respectively.

Two second half goals from Jack Flynn gave AG Athletic the points at Eaton Park Corinthians and Cellar House scored three times as they won at Woodton United. Eaton FC also got points on the board in their first game as one goal was enough to overcome Nelsons Athletic.

Salhouse Rovers have two wins from two on their return to the League after a narrow 3-2 victory over Cherry Tree FC. Moose Park Rangers won 4-0 (Josh Malin 2, Charlie Lambe 2) at Felthorpe, whilst there was a good three-goal victory for Mulbarton Wanderers at Hellesdon. Earsham Sunday were 4-1 winners at home to Old Catton and Holt United won by the same score at Yelverton, whilst Tom Blyth and Assongo Tree scored for the home side as Cringleford and Bunwell AFC shared four goals.