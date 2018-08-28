Norwich beat Fakenham by five runs to reach EAPL play-off final

WIll O'Donnell played an important innings for Norwich in the EAPL play-off Picture: Tim Ferley Archant

Norwich live to fight another day in the East Anglian Premier League after coming through a tense play-off semi-final against Fakenham at Postwick yesterday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ashley Watson’s side saw off a brave challenge from the Norfolk Alliance champions by just five runs to set up a final showdown with Saffron Walden from the Cambs and Hunts League on Saturday.

After opting to bat first Norwich were made to work hard for their runs and could only get up to 184-7 in their 50 overs. Following a rare failure from leading scorer Jack Newby it was Will O’Donnell who led the way with a vital innings of 60, with Watson (29) and Martin Grellier (28) providing some useful support.

In reply Fakenham lost a couple of early wickets before Keegan Monahan-Fairlie and Luke Caswell, who both scored 53, added 88 to take the visitors past three figures.

The Alliance side then edged towards their target but they were always struggling with the run rate and finished on 179-7, despite a brave unbeaten 43 from Will Dunger.

Saffron Walden beat Worlington by three wickets in the other semi-final.