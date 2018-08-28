North Walsham welcome newly promoted Sudbury to Scottow

New North Walsham recruit Taare Ferris, who made his presence felt against Diss last weekend, is an injury doubt for Saturday's game against Sudbury Picture: HYWEL JONES Chasing Rainbows

North Walsham have another double header at Scottow on Saturday, with the Vikings taking on Sudbury in London One North and the Raiders hosting Norwich Union in Greene King EC1 North.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After been relegated at the end of the 2016-17 season Sudbury bounced straight back, finishing second to runaway London Two North East North Rochford Hundred back in May.

They made a decent start to the season with a 51-27 win at Ruislip before losing 35-17 at home to a strong Colchester side last weekend.

Coach Johnny Marsters will, as usual, have choices to make in all areas. Up front lock Ryan Oakes is back in contention after work commitments kept him out last week but could start on the bench, leaving the same eight as started in the big win at Diss. Family commitments also prevented front rower Tom Browes from playing in the opening fixtures but with injury preventing him having a full pre-season he might have to bench or have a full run with the Raiders.

James Knight, who started on the bench at Diss having been delayed by work commitments, proved to be a game changer when he came on after half-time, linking up with new signing Taare Ferris in the centre. However there are doubts over the New Zealander’s participation as he turned an ankle at Diss and will be assessed during training. The influential Josh Brown has returned to New Zealand but both Mike Braans, who had a full game with the Raiders last week, and Jake Duffield are able to slot in. There could also be a spot for Rob King, who has pace and fitness and a couple of hard games with the Raiders under his belt.

The Raiders face Norwich Union, who are known to be a well organised unit with a new coach, Johnny O’Brien, who was at Norwich until the close season.

As usual the Vikings kick off at 3pm but the Raiders get under way half an hour earlier.

North Walsham (from): F Scott, T Knight, D Canning, W Hodgson, M Travers, W Swart, C Godwin, R Miller, L Thomson, M Hodgson, J Riley, J Knight, T Ferris, B O’Hickey, N Rokodinono, J Duffield, M Braans, R King.

Diss travel to Luton looking to get some points on the board after a tough start to the season. They have lost both their games so far while conceding over 100 points while their opponents have won one and lost one.