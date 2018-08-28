Search

Diss 12 North Walsham 50: Vikings take derby honours at Mackenders

PUBLISHED: 07:08 10 September 2018

North Walsham new boy Taare Ferris powers his way through the Diss defence during Saturday's derby match Picture: HYWEL JONES

Chasing Rainbows

North Walsham maintained their encouraging start to the season at Mackenders, scoring 50 points for the second week in a row.

Diss mount an attack during their London 1N match against local rivals North Walsham Picture: HYWEL JONES

It has been tough start to the season for Diss, who have now suffered two heavy defeats against two of the strongest sides in the league.

But they stayed in the match until half-time on Saturday, when the score was only 5-14, and the results have not broken the resolve and spirit of players and coaches alike.

First blood was drawn as early as the second minute when full-back Ben O’Hickey finished off some fine running from debutant Taare Ferris and Matt Hodgson knocked over the conversion as the first installment of his near perfect afternoon.

The Vikings doubled their lead when the pack drove forward from an excellent line-out, eventually releasing the ball to the backs for Ferris to finish with some style.

After 20 minutes Diss began to establish more of a foothold in the game. The home eight certainly had parity and, led by captain John Bergin and Jon Trede, Diss had the visitors under pressure and as the match entered over-time the half-back combination of Alex Leader and George Jones placed the home side on the front foot, allowing Trede to score.

James Knight replaced Jake Duffield for the start of the second half and he restored Walsham’s control immediately after a set of passes with Ferris. Man-of-the-match Hodgson missed his only placed kick of the match - but almost immediately made up for it with a penalty.

Ferris picked up his second try of the afternoon when Knight turned provider, following up more quality ball from the Vikings’ line-out. With Diss receiving a yellow card the visitors now had control and Roydon Miller scooped up the ball at the back of the scrum and slipped Knight in for his second.

Hodgson then sent a penalty kick 60m downfield to touch barely five metres from the Diss tryline and more controlled forward play set up Jim Riley for a try.

On 76 minutes the Vikings completed their scoring with the best try of the game. A long period of possession saw the ball moved at pace from one side to the other, before Will Hodgson crashed over to make sure that the forwards picked up some points too.

Diss kept going and, led by John Laurie, Matt Richards, Chris Beaird and Warren Wilby, play was moved from deep, eventually sending Nick Garnham over for a well-deserved consolation try.

