North Runcton become final winners of the Carter NACO Cup

North Runcton need the shelter of the pavilion as they celebrate their Carter NACO Cup final win Picture: NIGEL CRICKMORE Archant

North Runcton recorded an excellent victory over Old Buckenham – and the weather – to become the final winners of the Carter NACO Cup on Sunday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the rain sweeping in during the afternoon Runcton managed to squeeze in a five wicket victory at Acle after an excellent bowling performance had seen the opposition bowled out for just 83.

The Bucks won the toss and decided to bat on a day when the conditions were always likely to impact the match.

However, their batsmen had no answer to the North Runcton bowling attack who kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Only skipper Rob Thurley with 25 and Matthew Bint with 18 reached double figures as they were dismissed in 31.1 overs.

Kirwin Christoffels and Jack Major both returned figures of 3-27 while Josh Ring was the star man, taking 4-14 in his 10 overs, half of which were maidens.

The Runcton innings faltered with the early dismissal of Christoffels but then a stand between George Rawlings (32) and Michael Crisp (15) gave them a good base to chase down the small target. When they were dismissed there were a couple more quick wickets but the Bucks bowlers never really had enough runs to defend and it was left to Harry Lankfer (16 not out) to see Runcton home by five wickets in just 13.1 overs as the previously light rain started to fall and little heavier.

Adjudicator Richard Westgate, the Acle chairman, awarded man-of-the-match to Ring for his excellent bowling.

The Carter NACO Cup was presented by David Coe, the Carter competitions Secretary, to the victorious North Runcton captain Michael Crisp.

The very last Carter match - the Lady Mary Trophy Final - takes place at Manor Park on Sunday (12 noon start), with Diss from the Norfolk Alliance top flight taking on Sheringham from Division Four in a 40 overs a side game.

Meanwhile Melton Park hosted the NCB U19 T20 Finals Day on Sunday but the rain arrived a little earlier than expected, meaning the final between Swardeston Sharks and Barton Spartans had to be postponed. The two semi-finals were played however, with Brooke and Fakenham the losers. The final will now be played on Sunday, September 9 at Barton Turf.