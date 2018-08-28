Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

North Runcton become final winners of the Carter NACO Cup

PUBLISHED: 08:52 31 August 2018

North Runcton need the shelter of the pavilion as they celebrate their Carter NACO Cup final win Picture: NIGEL CRICKMORE

North Runcton need the shelter of the pavilion as they celebrate their Carter NACO Cup final win Picture: NIGEL CRICKMORE

Archant

North Runcton recorded an excellent victory over Old Buckenham – and the weather – to become the final winners of the Carter NACO Cup on Sunday.

Comment

With the rain sweeping in during the afternoon Runcton managed to squeeze in a five wicket victory at Acle after an excellent bowling performance had seen the opposition bowled out for just 83.

The Bucks won the toss and decided to bat on a day when the conditions were always likely to impact the match.

However, their batsmen had no answer to the North Runcton bowling attack who kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Only skipper Rob Thurley with 25 and Matthew Bint with 18 reached double figures as they were dismissed in 31.1 overs.

Kirwin Christoffels and Jack Major both returned figures of 3-27 while Josh Ring was the star man, taking 4-14 in his 10 overs, half of which were maidens.

The Runcton innings faltered with the early dismissal of Christoffels but then a stand between George Rawlings (32) and Michael Crisp (15) gave them a good base to chase down the small target. When they were dismissed there were a couple more quick wickets but the Bucks bowlers never really had enough runs to defend and it was left to Harry Lankfer (16 not out) to see Runcton home by five wickets in just 13.1 overs as the previously light rain started to fall and little heavier.

Adjudicator Richard Westgate, the Acle chairman, awarded man-of-the-match to Ring for his excellent bowling.

The Carter NACO Cup was presented by David Coe, the Carter competitions Secretary, to the victorious North Runcton captain Michael Crisp.

The very last Carter match - the Lady Mary Trophy Final - takes place at Manor Park on Sunday (12 noon start), with Diss from the Norfolk Alliance top flight taking on Sheringham from Division Four in a 40 overs a side game.

Meanwhile Melton Park hosted the NCB U19 T20 Finals Day on Sunday but the rain arrived a little earlier than expected, meaning the final between Swardeston Sharks and Barton Spartans had to be postponed. The two semi-finals were played however, with Brooke and Fakenham the losers. The final will now be played on Sunday, September 9 at Barton Turf.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Video: What does transfer deadline day hold for Norwich City?

Russell Martin is not featuring at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Norwich City will play Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the League Cup

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke gives City's travelling fans the thumbs up at Cardiff in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tickets and live stream information ahead of Sunday’s East Anglian derby between Ipswich Town and Norwich City

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT

Live: Deadline Day Live: Final chance for Norwich City to fine tune their squad

Will sporting director Stuart Webber,left, and head coach Daniel Farke be busy on deadline day? Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has some big calls to make ahead of derby day

The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Carabao Cup match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/08/2018

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy