Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

North Walsham preparing for first match of new season

PUBLISHED: 15:12 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:12 30 August 2018

Matt Hodgson is back in action for North Walsham after missing the whole of last season with a serious knee injury Picture: Hywel Jones

Matt Hodgson is back in action for North Walsham after missing the whole of last season with a serious knee injury Picture: Hywel Jones

Hywel Jones

After what seems to have been an incredibly short break, competitive rugby for the 2018-19 season gets under way at Scottow on Saturday, when Watford-based Fullerians provide the opposition.

Comment

With the visitors having been in London One North for just two seasons, there is very little history between the clubs, but both had what can best be described as an average campaign with mid-table finishes, with the Vikings three places closer to the top than their opponents.

In their head-to-head encounters the Vikings came out well on top in the away fixture, 36-14, but a less-than-impressive home game ended in a disappointing 15-15 draw.

New Head of Rugby Johnny Marsters, making his first foray into coaching, has elicited a good response from the players in pre-season, and whilst not driving them hard, has kept a good momentum in both training and pre season matches.

Only one member of last season’s squad, second row Todd Scotland, has left, but he will soon be followed by the influential Josh Brown, both heading home to the Southern Hemisphere. Prop Acky Downing’s appearances will be governed by his work commitments.

On the plus side, outside half Matt Hodgson returns after a season out following surgery for a cruciate ligament injury.

A bunch of new recruits will also boost the playing strength. Flanker Dan Bird, making a big step up from Swaffham, has worked hard in pre-season and will be pushing for a place as will lock Australian Matt Travers.

Second row lock Jack Parker, just 18, having played Colts rugby at Wymondham, will, along with “home bred” youngsters George Masdin, George Isbell and Michael Mulhall, have caught Masters’ eye.

The Raiders, who do not start their season proper until next week when they will travel to Diss with the Vikings, will have a full blown game against Fullerians 2nd XV.

Kick-off will be as usual at 3pm all through the season.

Diss face a daunting first match at Colchester, who won 20 for their 26 fixtures last season to finish third in London One North. Promoted Diss finished 51 points behind them in 11th position so will need to perform to their best to stand a chance of getting anything out of the game.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Video: What does transfer deadline day hold for Norwich City?

Russell Martin is not featuring at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Norwich City will play Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the League Cup

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke gives City's travelling fans the thumbs up at Cardiff in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tickets and live stream information ahead of Sunday’s East Anglian derby between Ipswich Town and Norwich City

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT

Live: Deadline Day Live: Final chance for Norwich City to fine tune their squad

Will sporting director Stuart Webber,left, and head coach Daniel Farke be busy on deadline day? Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has some big calls to make ahead of derby day

The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Carabao Cup match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/08/2018

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy