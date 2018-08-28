Gallery

Hagan’s double puts Bloaters in the FA Vase hat

Wroxham's Adam Plumstead (blue) gets above against Mulbarton Wanderers' Ben Thompson Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Great Yarmouth Town picked up a useful FA Vase second qualifying round victory with a 3-1 home success over Thetford Town.

Mulbarton's Dom Doggett and Kieran Smith of Wroxham in action Picture: Sonya Duncan Mulbarton's Dom Doggett and Kieran Smith of Wroxham in action Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Bloaters go into today’s draw along with Wroxham, who beat Mulbarton Wanderers 3-0 and Kirkley & Pakefield, who won 2-0 at Gorleston.

Swaffham will try again after a 0-0 draw at Framlingham – the replay is at Shoemakers Lane tomorrow (7.45pm).

Yarmouth went into their game on the back of two disappointing performances in the league, with the Bloaters management duo of Martyn Sinclair and Adam Mason challenging the players to produce a much more committed display against Thetford Town.

Sean Perfect headed against the bar early on, but the visitors went ahead through Valter Rocha – back at Thetford after a short spell with King’s Lynn Town. Yarmouth responded, though, with two goals in the final two minutes of the half. Perfect fired in the equaliser before Kieran Hagan drifted in from the right and past two defenders before chipping the goalkeeper. In the first minute of the second half Hagan made it 3-1 to secure Yarmouth’s progress.

Wroxham's Harley Black in possession, with Ben Thompson in close attendance Picture: Sonya Duncan Wroxham's Harley Black in possession, with Ben Thompson in close attendance Picture: Sonya Duncan

Mason said: “After the Ely performance we saw some good character from our players all week. The performance and reaction are as pleasing as being in the hat for the next round.”

Wroxham took the lead just before half-time against Mulbarton, thanks to Cruse Nydazayo. Mac Gee added a second before Jordan Bond made it 3-0 with a penalty.

Miguel Lopez, with a 33rd-minute penalty, and Liam Harvey-Cooper, seven minutes later, earned Kirkley their place in the hat.

In the First Division, Harleston Town 3-0 home win over Ipswich Wanderers opened a five-point gap to Mulbarton.

Action from Wroxham's win over Mulbarton Wanderers Picture: Sonya Duncan Action from Wroxham's win over Mulbarton Wanderers Picture: Sonya Duncan

Diss were hammered 5-0 at AFC Sudbury Reserves, King’s Lynn Town Reserves were 2-1 home winners over Debenham LC and Downham Town won 2-1 at Wisbech St Mary.

Norwich CBS came away from Leiston Reserves with a 2-1 win. CBS went behind before the lively Tim Henery made it 1-1 at the break. Payton Swatman got the winner from a free-kick from 20 yards out.