Depleted Dereham bidding to get back to winning ways

PUBLISHED: 13:37 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:37 31 August 2018

Dereham's Adam Smith is available to face Heybridge Swifts Picture: Ian Burt

Dereham travel to Heybridge Swifts looking to get amongst the points following disappointing results a week ago.

The Magpies lost in the FA Cup preliminary round 4-1 at a strong Bedford Town side before also losing their home Bank Holiday Monday tie against Bostik North new boys Felixstowe & Walton 1-0.

Magpies boss Neal Simmons’ squad is depleted at the moment with injuries to several key players.

“Adam Smith is the only player back as we look to get a positive result from another extremely hard early season fixture away at league title favourites Heybridge Swifts,” he said. “With so many players injured and unavailable this will be a difficult task but one we are looking forward to. The enforced two week break after this fixture will come at a good time as it will allow time for those injured players to recover.”

Heybridge had a 3-0 home FA Cup win over West Essex before losing their Monday derby at Maldon & Tiptree 3-2.

