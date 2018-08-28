Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Watson leads Norfolk fightback with unbeaten 67

PUBLISHED: 06:39 03 September 2018

Ashley Watson scored an unbeaten 67 for Norfolk against Bedfordshire Picture: TIM FERLEY

Ashley Watson scored an unbeaten 67 for Norfolk against Bedfordshire Picture: TIM FERLEY

Archant

Ashley Watson led a determined Norfolk fightback on the opening day of their final Minor Counties Championship match of the season against Bedfordshire at Luton.

Comment

The all-rounder put a poor campaign with the bat behind him by making an unbeaten 67 as the visitors recovered from 90-6 to reach 239 in their first innings.

On a day when batsmen had to work for hard for their runs that was a more than respectable total and Norfolk quickly took an early wicket before Bedfordshire recovered to finish an evenly contested day on 47-1.

Chris Brown won his final toss as skipper and opted to bat first but Norfolk soon found themselves in trouble at 25-3, with the in-form Sam Arthurton having a rare failure and Jason Reynolds and Will Rogers also back in the pavilion.

Tom New and Ben France repaired some of the damage with a fourth wicket partnership of 60 but France’s dismissal for 31 triggered a collapse that saw New follow him for 45 and Chris Read go for just one on his Norfolk debut.

It was then that Watson took centre stage as a series of solid partnerships took Norfolk well past the 200 mark.

Brett Stolworthy (24) was his first willing ally, with youngster Charlie Rogers then marking his county bow by making 22 in a seventh wicket stand of 48.

That got Norfolk up to 181-8 and Brown (13) and last man Andy Hanby (17) also did their bit, with 38 being added for the final wicket.

Hanby quickly bowled Luke Thomas for four to leave Bedfordshire on 6-1 in reply, but James Kettleborough and Ben Mansell then saw the hosts through to the close with a watchful unbeaten partnership of 41.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gallery: 30 of the best images from City’s 1-1 derby day draw at Ipswich

Moritz Leitner celebrates his Portman Road equaliser for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It was really good team work’ – Magic Mo has no doubts over deserved derby draw

Onel Hernandez catches goalscorer Moritz Leitner to celebrate Norwich City's equaliser against Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: No complaints from Daniel Farke after derby day deadlock

Moritz Leitner earned Norwich City a point at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Ipswich Town 1 Norwich City 1: Leitner strike ensures unbeaten derby run continues for Canaries

Norwich skipper Grant Hanley was in the thick of the action at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy