Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk bidding for Twenty20 glory at Wormsley

PUBLISHED: 10:10 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:10 24 August 2018

A view of the pavilion at Wormsley Cricket Club as England playing Australia during day four of the First Women's Ashes test match Picture: PA

A view of the pavilion at Wormsley Cricket Club as England playing Australia during day four of the First Women's Ashes test match Picture: PA

PA Wire

Norfolk skipper Ashley Watson wants his side to rise to the occasion tomorrow when they compete in the Minor Counties Twenty20 Finals Day at Wormsley.

Comment

With the competition being played at what has been described as the most beautiful cricket ground in the country, and a bumper crowd expected, it will be a big occasion for Watson and his team whatever happens on the pitch.

But the captain wants the finals to be remembered for a Norfolk triumph - and not for a pleasant day out at a venue that has been graced by many great players since the late philanthropist Sir Paul Getty decided back in the late 1980s he wanted a cricket ground on his estate.

The inaugural game at the Buckinghamshire venue in 1992 was attended by the Queen Mother, then Prime Minister Sir John Major, Sir Michael Caine and cricket legends Denis Compton and Brian Johnston.

Since then, Wormsley has seen great innings from many iconic players, including 100s by Brian Lara and Graham Gooch, and in recent years has played host to England Women’s Test matches against Australia and India.

“It is something we have been really looking forward ever since we qualified earlier in the summer,” said Watson. “I have never been there before but it looks like a wonderful place to play cricket. From what I hear they are expecting a crowd of over 2,000 so that’s something else to look forward to but the most important thing is that we go out there and give a good account of ourselves. We will be going there to try and win the competition and if we play as well as we can we will have every chance.”

Norfolk tackle Cheshire in the opening match of the day at 10am, with Devon taking on Berkshire in the second semi-final and the final to follow later in the afternoon.

Norfolk have named a squad of 12 for the competition, with a notable absentee being young all-rounder Ben Coote, who aggravated a hamstring injury in the three-day game against Cambridgeshire.

Squad: S Arthurton, J Reynolds, J Taylor, M Plater, T New (wkt), B France, S Marillier, W Rogers, A Watson (capt), B Stolworthy, R Findlay, A Hanby.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy