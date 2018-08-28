Search

Ashmanhaugh and Martham win cups on Mid Norfolk League’s big day

PUBLISHED: 09:15 31 August 2018

The Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers side who won the Mid Norfolk League's Challenge Cup at Sprowston on Monday Picture: MIKE WYATT

The Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers side who won the Mid Norfolk League's Challenge Cup at Sprowston on Monday Picture: MIKE WYATT

Mike Wyatt ABIPP

Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers and Martham lifted the silverware on a big day for the Mid Norfolk Sunday League at Sprowston on Bank Holiday Monday.

A strong Wanderers side saw off league champions Swaffham by 95 runs in the Challenge Cup Final while Martham beat Snettisham by four wickets to lift the Broke Cup.

After being asked to bat first Wanderers openers Craig Beeden (36) and Jordan Everett (69) put on 68 for the first wicket before Oscar Binny (60) added some exciting runs to help take it to 164-2. Joseph Everett (25) steered the score past the 200 mark as the innings closed on 230-7, with Tom Puckey taking 3-39.

In reply, Swaffham lost openers Jasper Payne (14) and Joseph Lenderyou (4) to a spell of awesome pace bowling from former county cricketer Robbie Joseph (3-18). Alec Payne then produced a memorable knock of 78 that included five sixes before he was last out, leaving Swaffham on 135.

The man-of-the-match award went to Binny, who scored at a run a ball and also took a wicket in a tight five over spell which yielded only seven runs.

“After all the rain of the previous day, it was amazing to see how well Sprowston had been able to protect the wicket,” said league chairman Colin King.

“Now that the Carter Cup is no more, the Mid-Norfolk Sunday Cricket League’s Challenge Cup will be the only serious cup competition left in Norfolk. If today’s entertainment is anything to go by, it will thrive for years to come.”

Martham defeated Snettisham to win the Broke Cup for the second year in succession. Martham won the toss and elected to bowl and removed the first three wickets with only four runs on the board. Paul Ingram produced a sparkling cameo of 26 as Snettisham got up to 98, with Kieran Spencer (3-18) the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Martham lost a couple of early wickets before captain and man-of-the-match Jack Whatmough (54) steered his side to within three runs of victory.

He was ably assisted by Alex Sayer (22) while Paul Ingram took 3-29 for Snettisham.

