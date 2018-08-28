Lowestoft Town 1 Tamworth 3: Bammant sees red, and Blues’ run ends

Lowestoft's Armani Schaar and Tamworth's Jordan Clement in aerial action Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town’s unbeaten run came to an end – and striker Shaun Bammant will be regretting his act of impetuosity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lowestoft's Jacek Zielonka shadows Tamworth's Kristian Green Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Jacek Zielonka shadows Tamworth's Kristian Green Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Just three minutes after the Trawlerboys took the lead, the big striker received a second yellow card for kicking the ball away – and Tamworth took full advantage of their extra man to score three times in the final 15 minutes.

Having taken the lead in the 65th minute with Kieran Higgs’ first goal for the club, Lowestoft looked more than capable of extending their unbeaten run to six games – until Bammant’s abberation.

There was almost a sensational start – in the opening minute, from Adam Smith’s free-kick, visiting defender Regan Upton sent a diving header flashing just over his own goal.

Tamworth‘s response was a cross from Jordan Clement to Tyrell Waite whose header was easily held by Elvijs Putnins. On the quarter hour mark the game was held up for five minutes as Upton received lengthy treatment before being carried off.

Lowestoft's Armani Schaar., left, and Shaun Bammant on the charge Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Armani Schaar., left, and Shaun Bammant on the charge Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

When play resumed it became very bitty, with constant interruptions, although Lowestoft thought they had taken the lead on the half hour as Bammant converted a cross from Higgs but was ruled offside.

The second half was little better with the first real attempt coming from another Smith free-kick which saw Jasbir Singh save at the foot of his upright. Ryan Beswick’s corner then saw Kris Green’s close-range header saved by Putnins.

Then came the breakthrough as Higgs found himself in the clear to rifle the ball into the roof of the net from the edge of the area.

Hopes the 10 men would hold out were dashed in the 75th minute with a stunning goal from Kyle Finn, who sent in a screamer from 30 yards. Lowestoft’s hopes were killed off by two goals in as many minutes – slack marking from a free-kick allowed Chris Lait to convert from close range in the 81st minute and then Waite hit home a loose ball after Putnins had failed to hold.

Lowestoft's Kieran Higgs in possession Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft's Kieran Higgs in possession Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft: Putnins, Tann, Brown, Smith (Pollock 80), Jarvis, Deeks, Schaar, Fisk (Ingram 87), Bammant, Zielonka, Higgs (Fowkes 80), Subs not used: Wren, Pinheiro.

Tamworth: Singh, K Green, Wright, Upton (Lait 15), Kettle, Clement, Dunkley, Beswick, Waite (Ofori 90), Asante, Finn, Subs not used: P Shaw, P Green, Mpofu.

Referee: B Bowles. Att: 408