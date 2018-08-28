Search

Halesowen 2 King’s Lynn Town 2: Harry Limb sets the ball rolling to clinch valuable away point

PUBLISHED: 13:02 16 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:02 16 September 2018

Harry Limb opened his league account for King's Lynn Town at Halesowen Picture: Ian Burt

Harry Limb opened his league account for King's Lynn Town at Halesowen Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Harry Limb was hailed as King’s Lynn Town’s not-so-secret weapon ahead of the new league season – and after misfiring in the early stages of the campaign the youngster is finally off and running.

Comment

Limb opened his league account in Lynn’s draw at Halesowen – and good things are expected of a player whose scoring feats at Wisbech earned him a move to Premier League Burnley. That the move didn’t work out is to Lynn’s advantage, although the lack of games under previous boss Simon Clark meant they didn’t make the most of it.

It was Limb’s late equaliser which earned a share of the spoils for Lynn, who had taken the lead after two minutes through Craig Parker – another benefiting from the change in management it seems – before the hosts went ahead with goals from James Roberts, on six minutes, and Lee Hughes on 41.

It was the first league game for caretaker managers Robbie Back and Neil Fryatt – unbeaten in their two games following the 7-0 FA Cup at Histon in midweek and set to be in charge for Saturday’s home cup clash against Stafford Rangers.

“The lads have showed a bit of character today as things haven’t been going well for them in the league,” Back told the club’s official website.

“The players were a bit down in the changing room but Neil and myself have told them to keep their heads up. They want to win every game and Halesowen are still unbeaten at home so we’ve got to be happy coming away with a point.

“We made a dream start with an early goal but went to sleep a little bit and were punished for two mistakes.

“We didn’t hold the ball up well enough in the first half but after the break we passed it really well and bossed the game for long periods.

“It was good to see Harry score his first goal for the club, I’m really pleased for the lad.”

Halesowen Town: Platt; Ezewele, Kelly, Rea, Morris, Charlton, Sauane, Goddard (Lawton 74), Hughes (Ebanks-Blake 71), Ali, Roberts (Gilpin 87). Subs not used: Bragoli, Tonks.

King’s Lynn Town: Street; Jones, Blake-Tracy, Ryan, Fryatt, McAuley, Clunan, Parker (McQuaid 89), Hilliard, Limb, Stewart (Richards 60). Sub not used: Thomas.

Referee: Greg Rollason. Att: 511.

