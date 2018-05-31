Simon Clark urges King’s Lynn Town not to waste momentum ahead of St Neots’ visit

King's Lynn Town boss Simon Clark has a busy holiday weekend ahead Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Simon Clark will be looking for King’s Lynn Town to ride the victory wave over the bank holiday weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Linnets face a home game against St Neots on Saturday before a trip into Suffolk to Lowestoft on Monday.

They go into the games on the back of the first win of the season, a 1-0 success at Tamworth seven days ago.

And Clark wants to see his players build on that as they bid to climb up the Southern Premier Central Division table.

“We trained well on Monday and are keen to build some momentum,” Clark told the club’s official web site.

“The weekend is one little step towards where we want to get to and it would be nice to put on a performance for the fans.

“The first goal on Saturday will be massive.

“We want to play every game for our supporters, both home and away, and give them something to shout about. Both games will be tough for different reasons.

“Monday is a derby and they are never easy fixtures. It will be all about using our squad depth over the two games.”

The Linnets have no new injury worries, with striker Michael Gash a possible for Monday. The club are still awaiting to receive international clearance for Portuguese striker Valter Rocha.

St Neots are 14th in the table – one place above Lynn on goal difference – and last weekend lost 1-0 at home to Rushall Olympic.

Saints boss Matt Clements, a former Linnet, was furious with his team’s performance.

He said: “I can safely say that was one of the worst performances I’ve ever been involved in throughout my time in football.

“It’s not just the result that has disappointed me, but the attitude and lack of desire displayed by the majority of the players in my team.

“It’s not a heavy defeat, but it’s one where a lack of honesty and bravery has really let us down.

“I take full responsibility as I recruit, motivate and lead this side and it is clear to me I haven’t done those things as well as I should have. I’ve also shown loyalty to some players who have thrown it back at me, but again it’s not their fault they either can’t or won’t do the things I’m asking of them. The buck stops with me for allowing or not seeing it.