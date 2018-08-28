King’s Lynn Town manager Simon Clark sacked after just seven games

King’s Lynn Town have sacked manager Simon Clark after just seven matches in charge.

Clark, who replaced Ian Culverhouse in June, has been shown the door along with assistants Sam Gaughran and Lee Beevers.

Club chairman Stephen Cleeve decided to wield the axe after seeing his side held to a 2-2 draw by Thurlow Nunn League side Histon at The Walks on Saturday in the FA Cup first preliminary round.

The Linnets needed a late goal to salvage a replay while they have also being struggling in the Southern League Central Premier Division under the new boss.

They are currently languishing in 19th place after winning just one of the opening six games.

Speaking to the club’s official website Cleeve said: “This was a difficult decision but after making the play-offs last season our main priority is promotion and we have not made the progress expected to achieve this.

“Simon is extremely hard-working but despite an increased playing budget early results on the pitch have been poor.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Simon and his two assistants for their endeavours during their time with King’s Lynn Town Football Club.”

King’s Lynn will be under the interim management team of youth team boss Neil Fryatt and club development manager Robbie Back for Tuesday night’s replay in Cambridgeshire.

A statement on the club’s website added: “All of the club’s supporters are urged to get fully behind the interim management team until a new appointment is made. There will be no further comment from the club at this time.”