Tickets and live stream information ahead of Sunday’s East Anglian derby between Ipswich Town and Norwich City

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town face Norwich City, at Portman Road, in the East Anglian derby on Sunday lunchtime (12pm kick-off).

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When is the game?

Sunday (September 2) – kick-off time at Portman Road is at 12pm on advice of the police.

What attendance is expected?

In excess of 25,000 – the biggest attendance for this fixture at Portman Road since the two sides met in the Championship play-off semi-finals back in May 2015 (29,166).

Supporters are advised to arrive early. Information on road closures, entrance gates and the post-match dispersal of Norwich fans is here.

Can I still buy a ticket?

Not if you’re a Norwich fan – they have long sold out their allocation of 2,000.

Home tickets can still be purchased up until to 10.30am on the day of the match.

Ipswich have sent out the last of their pre-sold tickets in the post today. All further online purchases will have to be printed at home.

The club’s Planet Blue store will be selling tickets up until 10.30am on the day.

To purchase a home ticket – online or on the day – you will need an purchase history (i.e. bought at least one Ipswich Town match ticket in the last 10 years).

Is it on TV?

For the first time since April 2011 – when Town lost 5-1 to the Canaries at Portman Road – this fixture has not been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports. Instead, they are showing the Glasgow derby between Celtic and Rangers.

Can I watch it online?

Yes. Last season, subscribers to Football League club’s ‘iFollow’ streaming services could only watch games live if they lived outside of the UK and Republic of Ireland. Those rules have changed in 2017/18 meaning games that do not kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday (and which have not been selected by Sky) can be streamed domestically.

The cost of Sunday’s stream is a one off payment of £10. Match passes can be purchased from the Ipswich site here and the Norwich site here.

Where can I listen?

BBC Radio Suffolk and BBC Radio Norfolk will, as ever, be providing live audio commentary.

The BBC does not broadcast their commentaries online, but those that live outside of East Anglia can listen via the respective club’s iFollow services. For audio only (and not the live stream) a monthly pass costs £4.49 or a season pass costs £45.

When/where can I watch the highlights?

Quest have taken over from Channel 5 when it comes to showing the EFL highlights this season, but they won’t be doing a one-off programme for the East Anglian derby on Sunday night.

Any goals will be shown on Sky Sports News seconds after they are scored, with Sky’s highlights package going online moments after the final whistle.

Subscribers to iFollow will also get a video highlights package.