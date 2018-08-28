Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tickets and live stream information ahead of Sunday’s East Anglian derby between Ipswich Town and Norwich City

PUBLISHED: 13:25 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:49 30 August 2018

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town face Norwich City, at Portman Road, in the East Anglian derby on Sunday lunchtime (12pm kick-off).

Comment

When is the game?

Sunday (September 2) – kick-off time at Portman Road is at 12pm on advice of the police.

What attendance is expected?

In excess of 25,000 – the biggest attendance for this fixture at Portman Road since the two sides met in the Championship play-off semi-finals back in May 2015 (29,166).

Supporters are advised to arrive early. Information on road closures, entrance gates and the post-match dispersal of Norwich fans is here.

Can I still buy a ticket?

Not if you’re a Norwich fan – they have long sold out their allocation of 2,000.

Home tickets can still be purchased up until to 10.30am on the day of the match.

Ipswich have sent out the last of their pre-sold tickets in the post today. All further online purchases will have to be printed at home.

The club’s Planet Blue store will be selling tickets up until 10.30am on the day.

To purchase a home ticket – online or on the day – you will need an purchase history (i.e. bought at least one Ipswich Town match ticket in the last 10 years).

Is it on TV?

For the first time since April 2011 – when Town lost 5-1 to the Canaries at Portman Road – this fixture has not been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports. Instead, they are showing the Glasgow derby between Celtic and Rangers.

Can I watch it online?

Yes. Last season, subscribers to Football League club’s ‘iFollow’ streaming services could only watch games live if they lived outside of the UK and Republic of Ireland. Those rules have changed in 2017/18 meaning games that do not kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday (and which have not been selected by Sky) can be streamed domestically.

The cost of Sunday’s stream is a one off payment of £10. Match passes can be purchased from the Ipswich site here and the Norwich site here.

Where can I listen?

BBC Radio Suffolk and BBC Radio Norfolk will, as ever, be providing live audio commentary.

The BBC does not broadcast their commentaries online, but those that live outside of East Anglia can listen via the respective club’s iFollow services. For audio only (and not the live stream) a monthly pass costs £4.49 or a season pass costs £45.

When/where can I watch the highlights?

Quest have taken over from Channel 5 when it comes to showing the EFL highlights this season, but they won’t be doing a one-off programme for the East Anglian derby on Sunday night.

Any goals will be shown on Sky Sports News seconds after they are scored, with Sky’s highlights package going online moments after the final whistle.

Subscribers to iFollow will also get a video highlights package.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Video: ‘All the ingredients to be an outstanding centre back, world class’ - Norwich City starlet tipped for big things

Ben Godfrey impressed in the League Cup win against Cardiff City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?

Dennis Srbeny is mobbed after his second goal at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Playing for Ipswich would have soured wonderful memories’ - former Norwich man Jerome not keen on Town move

Korey Smith of Bristol City and Cameron Jerome of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 07/03/2017

Video: ‘I’ve always felt that here’ – Rising star revelling in his senior shot at Norwich City

Max Aarons' face says it all, as he celebrates his first senior goal - and helps Norwich City progress in the Carabao Cup at Cardiff in the process. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tickets and live stream information ahead of Sunday’s East Anglian derby between Ipswich Town and Norwich City

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy