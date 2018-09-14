Breaking News

Ipswich boxing show featuring Billy Bird and Fabio Wardley is postponed

Billy Bird, right, fights for the English title in Ipswich on Friday night. Picture: MARK HEWLETT © 2013 Mark Hewlett

Friday night’s championship boxing show at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich has been postponed.

Ipswich heavyweight prospect Fabio Wardley was due to have been in action on Friday. Picture: SARA THOMAS Ipswich heavyweight prospect Fabio Wardley was due to have been in action on Friday. Picture: SARA THOMAS

The show, which was set to be headlined by Braintree’s Billy Bird fighting Adam Harper for the English super-welterweight title, has been called off due to injuries.

Bird will now fight for the belt at the Brentwood Centre on September 21, while Ipswich heavyweight prospect and Clacton’s big punching Joe Hurn, who were also due to feature on the bill, will now box in Norwich on October 5.

In a statement, promoters Shamrock Boxing Promotions, said: “Due to injuries we have unfortunately had to postpone our Ipswich show. With last minute problems we could not delivered a show to our valued customers of the standard they expect from us.

“The show will now go ahead later in the year. Our sincere appologies to all our loyal fans.”