Holt 45 Woodbridge 3: Ollie Woodrow takes centre stage with four tries

Holt's man-of-the-match Ollie Woodrow in full flight Picture: GRAHAM HOWARD Archant

Holt got their season off to a flying start with a comfortable victory over their Suffolk visitors.

The influx of new players has certainly strengthened the squad, with Kyle Routley and Ben Parker in the forwards and Melvyn Gilmour and Matt Howell in the backs catching the eye and having a strong influence on the result.

However it was Holt’s youth product Ollie Woodrow, with his finishing skills, who made the biggest impact, resulting in him scoring four tries.

Woodbridge were, by no means, a walkover. They were persistent and had their moments but were not able to penetrate a well-marshalled Holt defence.

Holt pressed from the kick-off but it took 15 minutes of sustained pressure before Woodrow touched down between the posts following a good move initiated by Henry Flower. Fly-half Tom Jackson converted to make it 7-0.

A high tackle by Holt was penalised, resulting in three points for Woodbridge from the boot of full-back Smith. But the hosts continued to press and were rewarded with a penalty try before No 13 Matt Howell touched down just before half-time to make it 19-3.

Holt continued to pile on the pressure in the second half, with tries following at regular intervals. A break by scrum-half Bruce van Poortvliet put away Woodrow and a solo effort by Woodrow, converted by Jackson, increased Holt’s lead to 31-3.

Towards the end of the game Harry Graham, who was brought on as a substitute for Matt Howell, made a good break to feed Woodrow for his fourth try which was converted by Jackson.

Holt completed their scoring with a van Poortvliet try following a strong break by captain and No 8 Ashley Woods. The conversion by Jackson completed the scoring.

The Norfolk Brewhouses man-of-the-match was awarded to Ollie Woodrow who was the choice of Craig Stephen of Solana Seeds United Kingdom, who were the pre-match lunch sponsors.

It was a good day all round for Holt with the second team winning 26-18 at Watton and the thirds beating Norwich Union Forebirds 31-24. Firebirds’ try scorers were Adrien Marie-Francoise (2), Mark Ferguson and Matthew Cook.