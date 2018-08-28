Search

Heybridge Swifts 0 Dereham Town 3: Magpies prove too hot to handle for Swifts

PUBLISHED: 13:51 02 September 2018

Danny Beaumont was on target in Dereham Town's 3-0 win over Heybridge Swifts. Picture: Archant

Danny Beaumont was on target in Dereham Town's 3-0 win over Heybridge Swifts. Picture: Archant

Archant 2018

Dereham produced an outstanding performance and were rewarded with the points at Heybridge Swifts.

Comment

In the eighth minute keeper Elliot Pride found Adam Hipperson wide on the left with a long clearance. He turned inside before firing a 20 yard drive inches over the top.

The Magpies came close to opening the scoring when Danny Beaumont’s low drive from 25 yards was well saved by home keeper Danny Sambridge.

Dereham won another free kick in a slightly more advanced position in the 27th minute.

Again Beaumont stepped up and this time his curler was deflected into the net to put the visitors in front.

The Magpies then won a corner on the right Ollie Ebbage rose superbly and was unlucky to see his downward header cleared off the line from Karol Wengrzik’s centre.

Pride had to be alert as Samuel Bantick hooked the ball goalwards from close range.

Dereham were passing well on the plush surface. They nearly increased their advantage before the break when Beaumont’s long range volley nearly caught out Sambridge.

The visitors started brightly after the interval and increased their lead in the 62nd minute with a magnificent strike.

After winning a corner on the right; Karol Wengrzik’s delivery to the far post was met by Ollie Ebbage who hit a thumping volley into the roof of the net.

Dereham manager Neal Simmons introduced 16-year-old George Quantrell for his debut. The talented youngster wasted no time in making an impression by scoring from close range in the 82nd minute to seal victory for the Magpies.

Heybridge: Sambridge, Njie, Siva (Callander 66), Abdulla, Henshaw, Barker, Gardner, Siligato-Olmas, Price, Bantick, Kouassi (Catting 67),

Subs not used: Ramon, Griffiths, Seoane-Barber.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, McLeish, Linford (Manning 89), Ebbage, Howell, Wengrzik (Quantrell 71), Smith, Jarvis, Hipperson, Beaumont. Subs not used: Bangara, Warne.

Referee: Mr J Aldiss

Attendance: 287

