Great Melton youngsters win Andy Seeley Trophy

Great Melton's Under-15s are all smiles after winning the Andy Seeley Trophy on their home ground Picture: STEVE PHOENIX Archant

A man-of-the-match performance from James Bridges helped Great Melton to beat Swardeston by one wicket to lift the NCA U15s Andy Seeley Trophy for the first time.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having retired after scoring a quick-fire 32 to get Melton’s innings off to a brisk start, Bridges returned with 13 balls remaining to join last man Ollie Leinster at the wicket, with Melton still needing eight runs to chase down Swardeston’s 114-3.

Managing to keep the strike, Bridges then edged Melton closer to their target and a wide off the second ball of the final over meant Melton could celebrate winning a trophy donated by their late president back in 1976.

After two postponements because of rain it was a case of third time lucky for the final, but it was a fitting finale, especially as Pam Seeley was there to present the trophy to Melton captain Josh Wright. Alliance chairman Peter Thomas congratulated both teams and man-of-the-match adjudicator, Zena Wilson presented Bridges with his medallion.