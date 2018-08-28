Search

FA Vase round-up: Yachtsmen march on as Gorleston romp to victory over Boston

PUBLISHED: 14:47 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:48 02 September 2018

Wroxham eased to a 4-0 win over Huntingdon in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase. Picture: Archant

Archant

Wroxham cruised into the second qualifying round of the FA Vase to set up a tie with Mulbarton Wanderers thanks to a 4-0 win at Huntingdon.

Matt Doyle opened the scoring midway through the first half and Josh Pond doubled their lead early in the second half thanks to Doyle’s pull back.

Pond then got his second of the afternoon before Joe Kelley made it 4-0.

Gorleston also enjoyed a big win in the Vase as they romped to a 5-1 win over Boston Town.

Ross Gilfedder put the Greens in front thanks to Ryan Fuller’s assist but against the run of play Shaun Coupland restored parity in the 35th minute.

Gilfedder’s fine effort made it 2-1 shortly after half-time and the Greens didn’t look back. Fuller’s quickfire double effectively ended the contest as took his tally to six goals in his last five games. Substitute Dino Tabokovic ended the scoring with a cheeky finish.

Norwich United went down to a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat at Ely City after extra time. George Watts-Sturrock put United 1-0 in front after some fine approach play by Liam Jackson before the home side got back on level terms through Jamie Alsop’s strike.

Watts-Sturrock restored the Planters’ lead before the break with a composed finish. Tom Williams got the only goal of the second half in an increasingly tense affair to send the match into extra time.

Liam Jackson put the visitors 3-2 in front but that wasn’t to be the end of the story. An own goal levelled things up and Deakan Napier broke the Planters’ hearts with the winner.

Downham Town’s interest in the competition was ended as Newmarket Town ran out 2-1 winners despite Karl Tansley notching.

Fakenham went down to a 2-0 defeat against Peterborough Northern Star.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Kirkley & Pakefield gained a creditable point at Godmanchester in a 2-2 draw whilst highly fancied Stowmarket ran out 4-0 winners against Great Yarmouth Town.

Thetford went down to a 3-1 defeat at home to FC Clacton despite Andrew Wood’s goal.

Goals from Sam Whiting and Tom Amis gave Mulbarton the points in the First Division against Felixstowe & Walton Reserves.

Harleston produced an impressive display to see off Leiston Reserves 4-1 at home.

The visitors took the lead but Harleston roared back into the contest and were 2-1 up at the break. Connor Delaney and Nick Howell got the goals in the second half to make it 4-1.

Norwich CBS had to settle for a point at home to Debenham LC as Luke Tuttle’s first half strike was cancelled out.

