Diss Town let it slip after making dream start to derby match

Swaffham Town's Joe Jackson has his attempt blocked by the visiting keeper during Saturday's 4-0 win over Haverhill Borough Picture: EDDIE DEANE Archant

Diss Town failed to build on a dream start as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of near neighbours Debenham LC in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Diss Town failed to build on a dream start on Tuesday evening as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of near neighbours Debenham LC in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League.

The Tangerines went ahead in the opening minute when Ashley Rankin chased a back pass and beat keeper Ross Welton to the ball.

Debenham were back on level terms in the 18th minute through Lamel Howe and it then took an excellent stop from Jake Heyhoe to prevent them getting their noses in front.

The visitors deservedly scored what proved to be the winner on the hour mark when Howe rifled home his second of the night.

Ryan Pearson scored a hat-trick as Swaffham Town claimed a dramatic 3-3 draw with Fakenham Town in another derby at Shoemakers Lane.

The Pedlars grabbed the early advantage through Pearson but the Ghosts quickly got back on level terms from a free-kick.

The visitors then went ahead on the stroke of half-time, only for Pearson to equalise almost immediately. The visitors again went ahead but Pearson rescued a point for the hosts at the death. With interim managers Simon Bird and Craig Dickson in charge Downham Town beat Lakenheath 4-2. Paul Neary resigned on Monday due to family commitments.