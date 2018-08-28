Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Colchester 55 Diss 5: Blyth try provides late consolation for outplayed visitors

PUBLISHED: 08:11 03 September 2018

Diss opened their London One North campaign with a difficult away fixture and suffered a heavy defeat. Picture: Archant

Diss opened their London One North campaign with a difficult away fixture and suffered a heavy defeat. Picture: Archant

Chasing Rainbows

Diss opened their London One North campaign with a difficult away fixture and suffered a heavy defeat.

Comment

After a positive pre-season, which saw victories at the Stowmarket tournament and under floodlights against Southwold, confidence was high going into the game.

Early exchanges were competitive but it soon became apparent that Colchester were going to dominate through their forwards.

Diss found themselves 19 points down after 15 minutes, having lost possession at a number of crucial breakdowns and fallen off far too many tackles. Line-out possession was also proving difficult to obtain, coupled with the driving play of a totally dominant Colchester eight who were releasing quality ball to a backline keen on running the ball from all areas.

Led by John Laurie and Jon Bergin in the forwards and Warren Wilby and Chris Beaird in the three-quarters, Diss began to produce a level of continuity that allowed the visitors to play at a more competitive level. That said, a 31-0 deficit at half-time showed that the remainder of the game was going to prove a damage limitation exercise. Losing Beaird through injury at the end of the half certainly didn’t help the visitors.

There was a higher level of commitment from Diss after the break, with Connor McBryde and George Jones manfully striving to keep the score down.

As the Colchester eight tired and Diss obtained cleaner possession, scoring opportunities began to present themselves.

Sadly a series of handling errors allowed Colchester to capitalise to score another four tries. Diss needed to keep the game simple and go back to basics - all too often the basic skills required at this level were missing.

Team spirit and the dogged resilience of players like Laurie, Matt Richards, Bergin, Jon Trede and McBryde eventually set up a try scoring opportunity for Shaun Blyth who cut a beautiful line to give the visitors a positive end to the game.

But it was a tough day at the office against a side who will certainly be challenging for honours at the end of the season.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Bright sparks from City new boy Buendia before derby day intensity takes its toll

Emi Buendia started his first league game for City during the draw at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gallery: 30 of the best images from City’s 1-1 derby day draw at Ipswich

Moritz Leitner celebrates his Portman Road equaliser for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It was really good team work’ – Magic Mo has no doubts over deserved derby draw

Onel Hernandez catches goalscorer Moritz Leitner to celebrate Norwich City's equaliser against Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: ‘You’ll never beat the Norwich!’ – City fans enjoy thwarting Ipswich again but concerned by performance

The traveling Norwich fans celebrate their sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy