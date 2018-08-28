Diss win Lady Mary Trophy as curtain comes down on Carter cricket

The teams who competed in the inaugural county softball finals at Manor Park pose for a group photo Picture: NORFOLK CB Archant

The very last Carter cricket match took place at Manor Park on Sunday, with Diss seeing off Sheringham by 102 runs to lift the Lady Mary Trophy.

After winning the toss, Diss skipper Mark Williamson opted to bat first on a dry pitch as his Norfolk Alliance Premier Division side took on a team who had just sealed promotion from Division Four.

He opened with Mark Brawn and the pair made a fine start before Brawn was caught for 27 with the score on 84. Williamson fell just an over later for 43.

New batsmen David Tooke and Lewis Taylor (46) then shared a stand of 90 in just 12 overs before the former was caught for 55. Contributions from Robert Tooke (21), Chris Cooper (14) and Jordan Warren (7) helped Diss to a commanding 40-over total of 253-8.

Man-of-the-match Williamson (2-12 off eight overs) then led from the front again by trapping Will Moy lbw with the second ball of the innings and bowling the dangerous David King for just four.

Tom Sheridan (47) and James Moy (33) both showed some resistance but Sheringham were bowled out for 151.

Meanwhile, the Norfolk Cricket League’s inaugural Under-9 Softball Finals Day at Manor Park was a big success, despite being threatened by the weather.

After a damp start the competition eventually went ahead as planned and with over 100 children taking part, and more than 200 spectators present, it was a memorable afternoon.

Bircham beat Sprowston in the final by 47 runs to take the trophy, presented by league president Chris Free.

Horsford took third place as they overcame Hales and Loddon by 13 runs, while the fifth-place play-off was a close run thing as Old Buckenham edged past Reepham and Salle by two runs.

Snettisham finished in seventh place as they overwhelmed plucky East Harling to win by 66 runs.

The competition was run in partnership with the Norfolk Cricket Board and Norfolk Cricket League officials were grateful to Jason Reynolds and his staff for their excellent running of the Finals Day.

Robert Breeze of the NCL organised the group stages, which produced the finalists after a number of festivals around the county, backed by Kieron Tuck of the NCB and Tim Porter of the NCL.