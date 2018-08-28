Search

Dereham Town 2 Witham Town 0: Jarvis goal seals home win for Magpies

PUBLISHED: 13:19 16 September 2018 | UPDATED: 13:35 16 September 2018

Dereham Town striker Ashley Jarvis was on target against Witham Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Two second-half goals earned the Magpies all three points at Aldiss Park.

Comment

Dereham came close in just the opening minute when Adam Hipperson found Danny Beaumont with a long diagonal free-kick and he progressed before firing just wide.

The pair continued to be lively in the initial exchanges but chances remained elusive. The Magpies won a free-kick outside the box on the right, but Beaumont’s curler deflected off the wall for a corner.

Witham had their first attempt in the 28th minute but Sam Ashford’s 25-yard drive was high and wide, before home keeper Jake Cox was forced to save Sam Owusu’s close-range heade.

With 38 minutes gone, Hipperson won a corner on the right and Ollie Ebbage rose well to head Karol Wengrzik’s centre onto the bar.

On half-time Wengrzik fired way over the top from Hipperson’s pull-back.

After the restart Beaumont again struck the visitors’ wall with a free-kick, but Dereham finally made the breakthrough on 57 minutes when Ebbage was fouled in the area and Beaumont fired the spot kick into the roof of the net.

Witham created two half-chances but keeper Cox handled well on both occasions.

Dereham doubled the lead on 71 minutes when a free-kick on the right was well delivered by Beaumont, across the goalmouth. Keeper Luca Collins was left stranded and Ashley Jarvis steered the ball home at the far post.

Beaumont’s 25-yard drive forced Collins into a late save but the Magpies had already done enough to secure victory.

Dereham: Cox, Frary, McLeish, Linford, Ebbage, Manning, Wengrzik (Quantrell 80), Hinton, Jarvis (Edge 75), Hipperson (Warne 89), Beaumont. Subs not used: Bangura.

Witham: Collins, Isherwood (Lelliot 85), Fisher, Norton, Powell, Kempsey, Ashman, Owusu, Menga (Paredes 72), Cook (Nydam 78), Ashford. Subs not used: Wipps, Watson.

Ref: C Walchester

Attendance: 137

