Bedford Town 4 Dereham Town 1: Magpies FA Cup dream is ended

PUBLISHED: 14:31 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:31 26 August 2018

Danny Beaumont scored from the penalty spot in the FA Cup defeat at Bedford Town Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Dereham were outplayed as they crashed out of the cup.

Comment

There had been a warning sign when Jordan Jarrold delivered a dangerous ball across the visiting goalmouth in the opening minutes.

Dereham’s Karol Wengrzik turned well by the left by-line but the 17-year-old midfielder’s cross flew past the far post.

And there was a let-off in the 18th minute after Ollie Ebbage needlessly upended Callum Donnelly in the box – but Dereham keeper Elliot Pride came to the rescue, turning aside Paul Benson’s penalty.

The Magpies responded, with Adam Hipperson dragging a 25-yard drive wide of the post, while Pride had to be alert again to claim Aston Grant’s powerful 25-yarder.

Play remained even until Pride made a brilliant save to prevent Dan Walker’s left-footer from hitting the top corner after half an hour.

Hipperson made a strong run down the right but Ashley Jarvis could not force his cross home and before half-time Danny Beaumont’s deep free-kick was headed across goal by Jarvis, but Ebbage could not get enough power into his header.

Bedford opened the scoring four minutes after the break when Benson volleyed home Walker’s cross from the right and five minutes later doubled their advantage when Craig Daniel guided home Walker’s ball.

Dereham came close to pulling a goal back, but Kyle Forster made a great save from Dion Frary’s close-range header.

But the hosts were dominant and sealed the game in the 72nd minute; the pacey Walker again got around the defence and teed up Brad Woods-Garness, who tapped home.

Pride was in top form and saved Walker’s thunderous close-range drive in the 75th minute.

Dereham pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute after Rhys Logan was fouled, Beaumont converting, but six minutes later Connor Furlong made it 4-1 after a quick break.

Bedford: Forster, Longden, Jarrold, Grant (Ford 70), Watkins-Clark, Hoyte, Daniel, Donnelly, Benson (Woods-Garness 63), Walker, Draycott. Subs not used: Cooper, Roache, Dummett.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Manning, Linford, Howell, Ebbage, Logan, Beaumont, Jarvis (Edge 57), Wengrzik (Warne 81), Hipperson. Subs not used: Hinton, Bangura.

Ref: D Lander. Att: 252

