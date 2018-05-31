Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dereham Town face tough FA Cup trip to Bedford Town

PUBLISHED: 14:01 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:01 24 August 2018

Dereham Town have a tough FA Cup trip to Bedford Town . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dereham Town have a tough FA Cup trip to Bedford Town . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Dereham Town hope to follow up their impressive 4-2 league win against Coggeshall a week ago with FA Cup success.

Comment

The Magpies travel to face Evo-Stik South Division One side Bedford Town in the preliminary round of the world’s oldest knockout competition – with the chance to win £2900.

Bedford are also in decent form– they enjoyed a 3-0 midweek home league win over Yaxley and Dereham boss Neal Simmons knows his side face a difficult task.

”Bedford is going to prove to be a tough fixture,” he said.

“They have started the season very well and are a team packed with experience at a higher level than the one they currently play at.

“However, we are buoyed by our recent victory over Coggeshall and welcome Robbie Linford back into the squad.”

The Magpies return to Bostik North League action on Bank Holiday Monday against newly-promoted Felixstowe & Walton (3pm).

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Norwich Evening News visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Norwich Evening News staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Norwich Evening News account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Sport Most Read

Live: MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Leeds United – Canaries aim to burst Bielsa’s bubble

Teemu Pukki will look to continue his fine early season form as Norwich City host early Championship leaders Leeds United at Carrow Road.

Opinion: Leitner must be braver to shine for City – and channel his inner Wes against Leeds

Moritz Leitner in midfield action against Preston during City's midweek win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Ben Marshall backed to be a hit at Norwich City

Ben Marshall has seen plenty of action for Norwich City since his Wolves move Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Norwich City v Leeds United: The Lowdown

Teemu Pukki set Norwich on the way to a priceless Preston win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: STARTING XI: Louis Thompson makes his first league start of the season for Norwich City

Louis Thompson starts for Norwich City against Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy