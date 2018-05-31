Dereham Town face tough FA Cup trip to Bedford Town

Dereham Town have a tough FA Cup trip to Bedford Town . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Dereham Town hope to follow up their impressive 4-2 league win against Coggeshall a week ago with FA Cup success.

The Magpies travel to face Evo-Stik South Division One side Bedford Town in the preliminary round of the world’s oldest knockout competition – with the chance to win £2900.

Bedford are also in decent form– they enjoyed a 3-0 midweek home league win over Yaxley and Dereham boss Neal Simmons knows his side face a difficult task.

”Bedford is going to prove to be a tough fixture,” he said.

“They have started the season very well and are a team packed with experience at a higher level than the one they currently play at.

“However, we are buoyed by our recent victory over Coggeshall and welcome Robbie Linford back into the squad.”

The Magpies return to Bostik North League action on Bank Holiday Monday against newly-promoted Felixstowe & Walton (3pm).