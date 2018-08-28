Search

Anglian Combination round-up: Former Norwich City winger stars in Sheringham victory

PUBLISHED: 14:28 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:28 02 September 2018

Wroxham eased to a 4-0 win over Huntingdon in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase. Picture: Archant

Archant

Former Norwich City winger Darren Eadie helped Sheringham to a 1-0 win over Wroxham Reserves in the Premier Division of the Anglian Combination.

Danny Rogers nets the winner for Sheringham at Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert WalkleyDanny Rogers nets the winner for Sheringham at Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert Walkley

The 43-year-old was part of the Shannocks side that gained their second win of the season courtesy of Danny Rogers’ winner.

Waveney made it three wins out of three as Bradley Hough’s double gave them a 2-1 win at home to Wymondham, whose goal came from Liam Moriarty.

Josh Lucraft hit a hat-trick as Scole United beat St Andrews 4-1 whilst George Diggens notched a treble of his own in Acle United’s 5-1 win at Norwich United Under-21s.

Long Stratton romped to a 7-1 win over Hellesdon whilst Norwich CEYMS picked up their second win of the season in a 2-1 win at Blofield United.

Mundford are top of Division One after their 4-0 win over Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves - Oli Farthing getting a hat-trick and Rob Sayer also notched.

East Harling hit Reepham Town for six with Jack Flynn and Oliver Ramsbotham both bagging braces. John Ritches got two goals in Bungay Town’s 4-1 win over UEA whilst Tom Pitchel and Lewis Clarey were on target in Yelverton’s 2-0 win at Fakenham Town Reserves. Aylsham won 2-1 at Attleborough and Thetford Rovers and Stalham Town fought out a 1-1 draw.

In the first round of the Mummery Cup goals from Lee Moran and Declan McAvoy helped Mattishall to a 2-0 win over Caister.

Darren Eadie in action for Sherinham in their win over Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert WalkleyDarren Eadie in action for Sherinham in their win over Wroxham Reserves. Picture: Robert Walkley

