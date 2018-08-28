Strong showing from Norfolk pair but Irish ace takes victory at Otley

The sprint for second place at the Orwell Velo Road Race. Far left - Ben Howell (9th) and Peter Fuller (VC Norwich) – centre. Picture: Fergus Muir Archant

There were top-ten placings for Peter Fuller (VC Norwich, seventh) and Ben Howell (Strada Sport, ninth) in the Orwell Velo Road Race on a new circuit finishing at Otley in Suffolk.

Adam Holes (VC Norwich) at the front with Strada Sport’s Jake Towler in green. Picture: Fergus Muir Adam Holes (VC Norwich) at the front with Strada Sport’s Jake Towler in green. Picture: Fergus Muir

Convincing winner was young Irishman Cian Smailes who had travelled from County Kerry in search of ranking points to help him on the way to his professional ambitions.

Smailes slipped off the front of the bunch in mid race and was joined by Norwich Vet Tim Guy (DAP CC) who knows a promising attack when he sees one.

However Smailes, still a teenager, proved far the stronger and soon forged ahead on his own, to win alone. Harry Wood (Maldon) won the bunch sprint for second place.

There were some outstanding rides by local riders in the National Youth Championship time trial – formerly known as the GHS 10 – which was held on the Morley – Wymondham and back course.

Isaac Bowers-Barnard (Iceni Velo) heads the race at Ashbocking. Picture: Fergus Muir Isaac Bowers-Barnard (Iceni Velo) heads the race at Ashbocking. Picture: Fergus Muir

Bethany Barnett of the King’s Lynn CC won her age group with a personal best time of 24:18 while Joe Wakelin of the Bungay-based Godric CC finished in 27:19.

Conditions were overcast with riders enjoying a tailwind on the outward leg, but finding it tougher on the return leg.

Adult riders contested the Norwich ABC 10 on the Redenhall – Bungay course where winners were Jan Smith (Great Yarmouth CC, 22:38) and Nick Partridge (Plomesgate CC, 20:58).

With his A-Levels out of the way, Lucas He (VC Baracchi) sped round the course in 21:26, taking second overall and leading a winning VCB team backed up by Paul Hayward (22:05) and Paul Dennington (22:31).

Norwich rider Tim Guy (DAP CC) leads eventual winner Cian Smailes in the decisive break at the Orwell Velo Road Race. Picture: Fergus Muir Norwich rider Tim Guy (DAP CC) leads eventual winner Cian Smailes in the decisive break at the Orwell Velo Road Race. Picture: Fergus Muir

Next morning Lucas He (21:30) was only two seconds slower than Partridge in the Plomesgate CC 10 at Wickham Market.

Winner however was Joe Spaulding of Ipswich BC in 20:24, with Denise Hurren (Sole Bay Sport) top woman in 24:07.

In the opening races of the Eastern Cyclo-Cross League Paul Groombridge of the Barford-based Push Sport team was fourth in the 60 rider race for riders aged 40-49, while Seb Herrod (Strada Sport) was fifth in the Senior – or 18-39 – race.

Top Norfolk woman was Alison Hogg in fourth place.