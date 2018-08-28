Video

West Brom boss still considering offering deals to former City duo

Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan could line up against the Canaries this season for West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

West Brom boss Darren Moore will make a decision on whether to offer former Norwich City duo Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin contracts “in the next seven days”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The veteran pair have been training with the Baggies during the international break after leaving the Canaries this summer.

Moore is planning to sit down with his coaching staff and chief executive Mark Jenkins to discuss the possibility of offering either of them short-term deals at the Hawthorns.

MORE: FIFA 19 - who fares best for City?

However, Moore, who took over from Alan Pardew at West Brom last season, insists he is in no rush to make a decision.

“We’ve had them in because the international break allows us to have them in,” Moore told The Express & Star. “We’ve had a good look at them, but the decision on both players has not been made yet.

“We take our time as a football club, and they’ve been reviewed carefully, but we’ll make a decision with them over the next seven days. There’s no rush.”

Hoolahan bade an emotional farewell to City at the end of last season when he scored and got an assist in a 2-1 win over Leeds United whilst there are still plans for a testimonial at Carrow Road for the former Republic of Ireland international.

Martin and City parted company at the end of last month following a glittering career at Carrow Road.

It remains to be seen though whether the pair line up against Daniel Farke’s side when City go to The Hawthorns in January.

“There is a lot of players out there on free transfers, here and in Europe that are knocking around,” added Moore. “What the international break did, it’s allowed us time to review some.

“We are on the look-out, if it’s possible, if the right ones are available and it benefits the team and squad. If not, then nobody will be coming in here just for the sake of a signing.

“Like any head coach, if we can strengthen in any position, with players that will give the team an extra dimension, we’ll be interested.

“But I’m quite happy with the squad and the way the it’s settling down.”