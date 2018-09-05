West Bromwich Albion move to the front of the queue for City legend

Wes Hoolahan is on trial at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Wes Hoolahan could be coming up against Norwich City later this season with West Brom interested in signing the former Republic of Ireland international.

Hoolahan, who left the Canaries this summer after making 352 appearances, is training with the Baggies as manager Darren Moore is keen to have a closer look at the 36-year-old.

West Brom, who beat Norwich 4-3 in the Championship at Carrow Road last month, have been on the lookout for a creative midfielder but reportedly failed in a deadline deal for Blackburn Rovers’ ace Bradley Dack. If Hoolahan does sign for the Midlands side he could line up against his former employers when Norwich go to The Hawthorns on Saturday, January 12.

Hoolahan has been biding his time in choosing his next club with a number of clubs interested in his services.

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson had been interested while Hoolahan trained with Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town last month. It is also understood that Peterborough were keen to sign him.

However, it now appears that West Brom have moved into pole position for Hoolahan, who bade an emotional farewell to City supporters at the end of last season when he scored in a 2-1 win over Leeds United.