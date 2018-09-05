Search

WATCH: Our Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show LIVE tonight with TNC & Vital Norwich

05 September, 2018 - 12:00
The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

The latest edition of our weekly Norwich City fanzine, The PinkUn Show, debates the latest Canaries action, their derby point and what's on the horizon.

Archant

This week’s interactive Norwich City fanzine The PinkUn Show is LIVE at The Woolpack and on Facebook TONIGHT to discuss all the big Canaries talking points.

We’ve survived the Suffolk air to bring you our weekly Canaries fanzine – and there’s a shedload to discuss.

Host Michael Bailey joined by this week’s guests: a fans’ site spectacular with Talk Norwich City’s Chris Reeve and Vital Norwich’s Nathan Tuck.

You can watch and interact with The PinkUn Show LIVE every Wednesday on the PinkUn’s Facebook page.

Kicking off live from about 7pm on a Wednesday night as usual, edition 150 of the show isn’t short of talking points: City’s derby draw at Ipswich, Louis Thompson’s heroics, Russell Martin’s departure, Nelson Oliveira’s continued presence and what will happen both during the international break – and after it.

All Canaries supporters are welcome every week to pop along to the pub and have their say live on the show – or simply post your comments and questions on the live chat that accompanies our Facebook broadcast, which will ping your message straight through to Michael’s phone.

What’s your burning Norwich City issue? Let us know, tune in or watch as catch-up.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

• You can watch the show via the player at the top of this page and if that is not working, simply watch The PinkUn Show on our Facebook page

