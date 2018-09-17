Search

Live

The Norwich City Debate – Join in from 1pm

17 September, 2018 - 12:50
Young right-back Max Aarons impressed again during City's win over Boro Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Young right-back Max Aarons impressed again during City's win over Boro Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City correspondent David Freezer will be taking the questions in our regular Monday lunchtime debate.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

In our regular online question and answer session, we’re looking back on an impressive 1-0 win over promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Teemu Pukki’s fourth goal of the campaign, following on from two winners for Finland during the international break, gave all ivolved with the Canaries a real confidence boost.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season from 1pm over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

For more exclusive Norwich City opinion and analysis, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

Attentions are also turning to Wednesday night’s game at Reading, which is followed by a trip to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

