The Norwich City Debate – Join in from 1pm

Young right-back Max Aarons impressed again during City's win over Boro Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City correspondent David Freezer will be taking the questions in our regular Monday lunchtime debate.

In our regular online question and answer session, we’re looking back on an impressive 1-0 win over promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Teemu Pukki’s fourth goal of the campaign, following on from two winners for Finland during the international break, gave all ivolved with the Canaries a real confidence boost.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season from 1pm over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

Attentions are also turning to Wednesday night’s game at Reading, which is followed by a trip to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

